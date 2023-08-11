59E59 Theaters Extends Run of A EULOGY FOR ROMAN for One Week

Due to popular demand, A Eulogy for Roman will play an additional week of performances at 59E59 Theaters. Written and performed by Brendan George, and conceived and directed by Peter Charney, A Eulogy for Roman began previews on August 8 in 59E59’s Theater C (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens tomorrow, August 12. Originally set to close on August 27, A Eulogy for Roman will now run through September 3, 2023.



Meet Milo, a nervous young man who shares the stage with an urn. But things aren’t as dark as they seem.



Milo is trying to give a eulogy for his friend Roman, but the ceremony proves unexpectedly difficult, and attendees are voluntarily enlisted to help him complete the memorial. Together, they celebrate life, confront death, and make a promise of their own.



After a sold-out run in last year's East to Edinburgh festival and a critically-acclaimed world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, A Eulogy for Roman returns to New York City for its Off Broadway debut.



The performance schedule for A Eulogy for Roman is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30PM.



Tickets to A Eulogy for Roman begin at $30 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/a-eulogy-for-roman.





Through The Tollbooth Co. produces new works that transport audiences to vibrant, carefully constructed worlds. We seek to awaken, challenge, and inspire by tapping into the imagination and uniting viewers through a shared experience.



ABOUT 59E59 THEATERS

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.



FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org









Brendan George

(Writer/Performer). A Eulogy For Roman marks Brendan's third solo show as performer and first as playwright, and he is thrilled to bring this mighty eulogy to 59E59 Theaters. Previously: Bleach (Wilson Lounge), The Crisis Actor (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Capricorn 29 (Post Theatrical, CyberTank). Additional new works development at FringeNYC, The Flea Theater, Teatro LATEA, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. Currently: MFA at NYU Grad Acting, 2024. @curiousbgeorge & www.brendangeorge.com



Peter Charney

(Director, Story by) is honored to return to 59E59 Theaters with A Eulogy for Roman after a preview run during the East to Edinburgh festival last summer prior to its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Peter is a generative director for the stage & screen and the composer of Bright and Brave: a new musical, which has received multiple workshops and a 2019 co-production with Dixon Place. In addition to his creative life, Peter works seasonally in production on “The Tony Awards,” “The Oscars,” Sleep No More, and the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” and covers the major NYC film festivals as a freelance writer. BFA Directing: Hofstra University. @PCharnz & www.petercharney.com

