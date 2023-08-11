59E59 Theaters Extends Run of A EULOGY FOR ROMAN for One Week

Catch the acclaimed play at 59E59 Theaters.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 1 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE
The Negro Ensemble Company to Premiere MECCA IS BURNING at Harlem Schoool Of The Arts In A Photo 3 The Negro Ensemble Company to Premiere MECCA IS BURNING at Harlem Schoool Of The Arts In August
Photos: First Look at TheatreWorksUSA's CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL at the Lortel Thea Photo 4 Photos: First Look at TheatreWorksUSA's CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL at the Lortel Theatre

59E59 Theaters Extends Run of A EULOGY FOR ROMAN for One Week

Due to popular demand, A Eulogy for Roman will play an additional week of performances at 59E59 Theaters. Written and performed by Brendan George, and conceived and directed by Peter Charney, A Eulogy for Roman began previews on August 8 in 59E59’s Theater C (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens tomorrow, August 12. Originally set to close on August 27, A Eulogy for Roman will now run through September 3, 2023.          
 
Meet Milo, a nervous young man who shares the stage with an urn. But things aren’t as dark as they seem. 
 
Milo is trying to give a eulogy for his friend Roman, but the ceremony proves unexpectedly difficult, and attendees are voluntarily enlisted to help him complete the memorial. Together, they celebrate life, confront death, and make a promise of their own.
 
After a sold-out run in last year's East to Edinburgh festival and a critically-acclaimed world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, A Eulogy for Roman returns to New York City for its Off Broadway debut.
 
The performance schedule for A Eulogy for Roman is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30PM.
 
Tickets to A Eulogy for Roman begin at $30 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/a-eulogy-for-roman.
 
 
Through The Tollbooth Co. produces new works that transport audiences to vibrant, carefully constructed worlds. We seek to awaken, challenge, and inspire by tapping into the imagination and uniting viewers through a shared experience.
 
ABOUT 59E59 THEATERS

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT
www.59e59.org
 
 
 


Brendan George

(Writer/Performer). A Eulogy For Roman marks Brendan's third solo show as performer and first as playwright, and he is thrilled to bring this mighty eulogy to 59E59 Theaters. Previously: Bleach (Wilson Lounge), The Crisis Actor (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Capricorn 29 (Post Theatrical, CyberTank). Additional new works development at FringeNYC, The Flea Theater, Teatro LATEA, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. Currently: MFA at NYU Grad Acting, 2024. @curiousbgeorge & www.brendangeorge.com 
 

Peter Charney

(Director, Story by) is honored to return to 59E59 Theaters with A Eulogy for Roman after a preview run during the East to Edinburgh festival last summer prior to its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Peter is a generative director for the stage & screen and the composer of Bright and Brave: a new musical, which has received multiple workshops and a 2019 co-production with Dixon Place. In addition to his creative life, Peter works seasonally in production on “The Tony Awards,” “The Oscars,” Sleep No More, and the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” and covers the major NYC film festivals as a freelance writer. BFA Directing: Hofstra University. @PCharnz & www.petercharney.com 
 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Off-Broadway Premiere of OUT OF THE APPLE ORCHARD Set for September at Actors Temple Theat Photo
Off-Broadway Premiere of OUT OF THE APPLE ORCHARD Set for September at Actors Temple Theatre

Don't miss the Off-Broadway premiere of 'Out Of The Apple Orchard' at Actors Temple Theatre from September 10-14. Get ready to be captivated by this enchanting tale of forgiveness and new beginnings. Book your tickets now!

2
Primary Stages Reveals Cast for Theresa Rebecks DIG Photo
Primary Stages Reveals Cast for Theresa Rebeck's DIG

Primary Stages has just announced the highly anticipated cast for Theresa Rebeck's DIG. Discover the talented actors set to bring this captivating production to life as performances begin on September 2. Don't miss out on the excitement!

3
UNCLE VANYA Extended in Private Loft - Last Chance to See the Production Photo
UNCLE VANYA Extended in Private Loft - Last Chance to See the Production

Catch the critically acclaimed production before it closes on September 3. Description: Don't miss your chance to see the prestigious cast of Uncle Vanya in this exclusive private loft production. Get all the details and book your tickets before it closes on September 3.

4
Cast Set For BETTINGERS LUGGAGE at AMT Theater Photo
Cast Set For BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT Theater

 AMT Theater will debut a new play, Bettinger’s Luggage, written by Albert M. Tapper and directed by Steven Ditmyer from September 19 to October 26, 2023. The cast includes Lou Bettinger who will be played by Richard MacDonald; George Bettinger (son of Lou) will be played by Connor Stewart of As You Like It, Teens on Broadway, and Titus Andronicus; Bessie Bettinger (sister of Lou) will be played by Lori Marcus; and Angel Diaz will be played by Sean Church Gonzalez of Waiting for Antonio.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You