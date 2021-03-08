Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
4Wall Entertainment Debuts LIGHT HUMOR, A New Series of Animated Shorts

The series takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.

Mar. 8, 2021  
4Wall Entertainment is launching a new limited series of animated shorts called Light Humor, set to premiere on 4Wall's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram social media channels on March 8, 2021.

From an overly-confident talking lighting console to how a theater's Ghost Light has been dealing with the pandemic, to a wry depiction of the often bizarre and chaotic days spent at work, the series takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.

Featured voice talent will include a mix of professional actors, recognizable names from the lighting industry, and members of the 4Wall family.

The first episode of Light Humor centers around the partnership of a Lighting Designer and a Programmer -- two minds working together as one -- but at the end of a long day of tech, it starts to seem like the Console has a mind of its own.

Watch Light Humor: Episode 1 below!

Presented by 4Wall Entertainment
Executive Producers: Jeff Croiter, Cory Pattak, Drew Quinones
Consulting Producer: Al Ridela

Episode 1:
Written by Cory Pattak
Animation by Skylar Smith
Starring Tim Rogers, Philip Rosenberg, Kate Wetherhead, Kitty Charde, Cherie B. Tay, and Kareem Harris

