2026 Dorian Theater Awards Sets Dates and New Categories - Score, Book of a Musical and More
Nominees for the 2026 Dorian Theater Awards will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and winners on Monday, June 1, 2026.
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has revealed key dates and new categories for the 4th annual Dorian Theater Awards, set to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of the 2025-2026 season.
Nominees for the 2026 Dorian Theater Awards will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and winners on Monday, June 1, 2026.
To be eligible for the 2026 awards, Broadway productions must open by Sunday, April 26, 2026; Off-Broadway productions must open by Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
The members of GALECA's theater wing have also instituted several new categories ahead of the 2026 honors. This year, Dorian Theater Awards will be handed out for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Off-Broadway Play, and Outstanding Off-Broadway Revival. The group's signature Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production category, which recognizes queer-centric work, will remain intact.
The group is also introducing new Broadway categories for Outstanding Score, Book of a Musical, and Script of a Play. Off-Broadway productions may also compete for the new Outstanding Writing for an Off-Broadway Production category, for which playwrights, composers, and lyricists are all eligible.
Like GALECA's Dorian Film and TV Awards, the group's theater awards celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions. Nominations and winners for the Dorian Theater Awards will be selected by GALECA's theater wing, a group currently comprising 47 professional journalists who regularly critique, report on, or assign stories on NYC theater for noteworthy media outlets.
Complete list of categories for the 4th Annual Dorian Theater Awards:
OUTSTANDING BROADWAY MUSICAL
OUTSTANDING BROADWAY PLAY
OUTSTANDING BROADWAY MUSICAL REVIVAL
OUTSTANDING BROADWAY PLAY REVIVAL
OUTSTANDING LGBTQ BROADWAY PRODUCTION
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A BROADWAY MUSICAL
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A BROADWAY PLAY
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A BROADWAY MUSICAL
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A BROADWAY PLAY
OUTSTANDING BROADWAY ENSEMBLE
OUTSTANDING BROADWAY SCORE
OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A BROADWAY MUSICAL
OUTSTANDING SCRIPT OF A BROADWAY PLAY
OUTSTANDING DESIGN OF A BROADWAY PRODUCTION
THE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPER AWARD
(for a standout production number or scene)
OUTSTANDING OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
OUTSTANDING OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
OUTSTANDING OFF-BROADWAY REVIVAL
OUTSTANDING OFF-BROADWAY LGBTQ PRODUCTION
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN AN OFF-BROADWAY PRODUCTION
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN AN OFF-BROADWAY PRODUCTION
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN OFF-BROADWAY PRODUCTION
OUTSTANDING DESIGN OF AN OFF-BROADWAY PRODUCTION
LGBTQ THEATER ARTIST OF THE SEASON
LGBTQ THEATER TRAILBLAZER
See the winners of the third annual Dorian Theater Awards in 2025 HERE. John Proctor is the Villain and Cats: The Jellicle Ball received top honors in the group's third annual Dorian Theater Awards.
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