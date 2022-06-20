WONDERFUL BERNSTEIN I OPERAEN Comes to Norwegian National Ballet in August

Imagine the sound of New York City: the jazz on the street corner, the pulsating life, the underground and the overconfidence!

Wonderful Town is about meeting the city that never sleeps. For this energetic musical, we also serve excerpts from West Side Story and Candide - and promise you a concert experience that radiates.

Bernstein's breakthrough as a musical composer

Wonderful Town (1953) takes place in the bohemian district of Greenwich Village. There come two young sisters with artist dreams. They quickly face reality: a tired basement apartment, the complicated love and a hard labor market.

Leonard Bernstein also came to Greenwich Village - he who became one of the musicals' great masters. Wonderful Town was his big breakthrough and won five Tony Awards, including best musical.

Highlights from Westside Story and Candide

The overture from the operetta Candide (1956) opens the concert. After a fanfare, we are immediately inside Bernstein's sparkling universe.

In symphonic dances from West Side Story , we hear jazz and Latin timbres, but also the familiar themes from the songs "Somewhere" and "Maria".

Free introduction by Mona Levin one hour before the performance

Performances run August 20-26. Learn more at https://operaen.no/forestillinger/wonderful-bernstein-konsert/