The show premieres September 9 at the Oslo Nye Centralteatret, Akersgata 38.

Oslo Nye Teater presents THE 25TH HOUR, beginning September 9 at the Oslo Nye Centralteatret, Akersgata 38.

A boy has killed two people who moved into his grandfather's old house, where he himself grew up. He is now admitted to a closed psychiatric ward. As part of a psychological attempt to arouse his empathy, the boy gets a cat, but the experiment ends with the boy killing the cat. The leader of the experiment, Lisbeth, brings in a priest to get help. The dialogue between these three touches on: What is a human being? What can we do to change ourselves and each other? And is there really a god?

TICKETS: Price kr. 495, - incl. Ticket fee. Student / school student: price NOK 195, -. Early purchase discount NOK 345, -: applies until 9 September for performances in the period 10.-18. September. Unnumbered seats. Only 125 places due to infection control considerations. The ticket office at the Central Theater is closed. Tickets must be purchased online or at the ticket office in Rosenkrantzgt. 10 during opening hours.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://oslonye.no/den-25-timen/.

Shows View More Norway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You