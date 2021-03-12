National Theatret Presents IF DEATH HAS TAKEN SOMETHING FROM YOU, GIVE IT BACK

The renowned author could no longer write. Gradually she had to grope her way back to a language - a language for the indescribable. The novel If death has taken something from you, give it back. Carl's book is a personal story, a declaration of love, a searching and poetic book about what many of us have no words for, but which everyone must relate to, namely death. But it is just as much a tribute to the community, nature and the child.

The book, which consists of fragments from the incident, fragments from other mourning literature, prose pieces addressed to Carl, memoirs, text messages and diary notes, has so far been published in 14 countries. In Norway, it was hailed by reviewers and embraced by readers. "Among the best books about grief written in any Scandinavian language," Morgenbladet wrote.

Now actress Trine Wiggen, director Kjersti Haugen, set designer Maja Nilsen and composer Ingvild Langgård Aidt's book take the stage. Wiggen has for many years had a close relationship with Aidt's authorship, and together they want to make Carl's book, with the author's blessing, a monologue on stage.

The theater has always been a room where people meet to approach the existential questions. Can poetry and theater be a spiritual place where man finds meaning, cognition and relief?



Naja Marie Aidt is considered one of Scandinavia's foremost authors. She has published short stories, poetry and novels. In 2008, she received the Nordic Council Literature Prize. If death has taken something from you, give it back and get its world premiere at the National Theater in Oslo on April 29, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/har-doden-tatt-noe-fra-deg/.