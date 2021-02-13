National Theatret Presents HEN

When Isaac Connor returns home to his family full of homesickness after three years of military service, great changes have taken place. The door barely opens because there is rubbish and clutter everywhere. Dad Arnold, who previously ruled the family with an iron fist, has had a stroke. Mora Paige is in the middle of a terrific liberation project where she no longer engages in activities such as cooking, personal finances, housework or any of the things that belong to the heteronormative A4 life. On the contrary, she welcomes new times and all new genders. She has declared war on patriarchy and male society after many years of shitty life. She focuses on art and metaphors and has allied herself with Isaac's little sister, who no longer wants to be a sister, but a brother.

The web is flooded with cheap hormones, and everything is possible to change. The sky is the limit , even if you live in a row of houses, and the whole neighborhood dreams of something better.