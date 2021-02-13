National Theatret Presents HEN
Performances run now through March 25.
National Theatret is presenting HEN now through March 25.
Experience Ibsen Prize winner Taylor Mac's devilish and hurtful drama about another family's fight against doom - and the dream of love.
When Isaac Connor returns home to his family full of homesickness after three years of military service, great changes have taken place. The door barely opens because there is rubbish and clutter everywhere. Dad Arnold, who previously ruled the family with an iron fist, has had a stroke. Mora Paige is in the middle of a terrific liberation project where she no longer engages in activities such as cooking, personal finances, housework or any of the things that belong to the heteronormative A4 life. On the contrary, she welcomes new times and all new genders. She has declared war on patriarchy and male society after many years of shitty life. She focuses on art and metaphors and has allied herself with Isaac's little sister, who no longer wants to be a sister, but a brother.
The web is flooded with cheap hormones, and everything is possible to change. The sky is the limit , even if you live in a row of houses, and the whole neighborhood dreams of something better.
Taylor Mac, American actor, drag queen, performance artist, singer-songwriter, playwright and director, is the recipient of the International Ibsen Prize 2020 , the world's most important theater prize. The groundbreaking theater artist wrote the play Hen in 2014, and it has since been performed on a number of American and European stages. The play will now have its Norwegian premiere under the direction of Catrine Telle, in the intimate Malersalen.Telle sees Hen as a piece of surrealistic kitchen counter realism, a comedy with a desperate soundtrack. Once again, it is the nuclear family that must be turned upside down. It deserves it.
Hen had its world premiere in San Francisco in 2014, and will have its Norwegian premiere at the National Theater in Oslo on January 20, 2021. In the role of Paige, we meet Ellen Horn, and this will be Horn's farewell performance after a long and eventful career in theater and cultural policy.
Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/hen/.