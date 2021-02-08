Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theatret Presents FULL SPREAD

The play based on the book will have its world premiere on 23 April 2021 at the National Theater in Oslo.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Nina Lykke's award - winning novel Full Spreading Becomes Theater. It's about our human weaknesses and inclinations - seen with the satirists' squint.

GP Elin moves into his doctor's office. At the same time, the patients arrive. Like an endless stream of greed and distress - while Elin tries to deal with her own personal crisis. In the course of a day, the events of the last year are rolled up. How did she end up here? And why?

Nina Lykke's novel Full Spread received great attention from both critics and readers, for her humorous and raw confrontation with the present. "One of Norwegian literature's most gifted satirists, with a razor-sharp eye for what is moving in time," wrote Aftenposten. At the same time, the novel created movement in the public debate. What do we actually use the GP for, and have the expectations of the GP become high?

It is director Tyra Tønnessen who will now take Nina Lykke's "doctor novel" to the theater stage. She is known for her ability to create deeply human performances, such as Reform 97 and Christmas dinnerat the National Theater. Together with set designer Leiko Fuseya and with a strong acting team, led by Tone Mostraum in the role of Elin, she will create a performance that dives deep into Lykke's descriptions of the undercurrents - in us and in the world.

The novel Full Spread is a biting slant of the time we live in. When the novel becomes theater, it forms the foundation for a notion of our time and our human weaknesses and inclinations, our dreams and our darkness - mercilessly and dissectingly.

Author Nina Lykke had her big breakthrough with the novel No and Again No (2016), which was awarded the Youth Critics Award and became a bestseller in Sweden, Germany and Norway. Full spread. A doctor 's novel is Nina Lykke's fourth book, and for that she received the Brage Prize 2019 . The play based on the book will have its world premiere on 23 April 2021 at the National Theater in Oslo.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/full-spredning/.


