Adrian Angelico in the Opera comes to Den Norske Opera in October. The performance is set for 1 October, 2023.

The mezzo-soprano from Tromsø

His voice and musicality have won over audiences across Europe. Opera singer Adrian Angelico is now returning home!

Famous, queer and Sámi

Adrian Angelico has made a name for himself on international opera and concert stages. Here at home, he has distinguished himself through his reinterpretations of classical opera roles, in addition to drawing on his Sámi background by combining classical singing and joik. As a trans person, he is also a famous queer voice.

From Puccini to Les Mis

He is bringing to the Oslo Opera House a programme in which Vivaldi, Puccini and Handel meet Les Misérables and Rodger and Hammerstein’s You’ll Never Walk Alone. Not only that, but Angelico has also rewritten the text for Baroque composer Barbara Strozzi’s famous Che si può fare – which has been given the Norwegian title Jeg er alene (‘I am alone’).

The second half of the programme features a significant shift when the spotlight is focused on the Northern Norwegian identity – with rhythms, beats and volume, as well as a full band on stage.

A tribute to the north

“For me, the Sámi joiks are part of what makes the culture so unique,” says Angelico about one of the oldest forms of folk music in Europe. When he combines elements from opera and joik, the result is truly unique.

Among the joiks performed are Mari Boine and Rawdna Carita Eira’s pivotal Elle, featured in the film The Kautokeino Rebellion – but you have never before heard this classical version of the joik. Angelico also joiks with his sister Pernille in an arrangement featured in the NRK programme Muitte Mu.

Apart from that, the programme is filled with musical hymns of the north in Norwegian, Sámi and Kven. Angelico is performing together with Frode Fjellheim and band. Over the years, Fjellheim has proven to be one of our foremost tradition bearers and innovators of Sámi music, and distinguished himself internationally when he composed the opening song in the Disney film Frozen.