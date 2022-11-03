Zeiders American Dream Theater to Present Extended Run of LOCO: LIKKER OUTTA CONTROL in November

Zeiders American Dream Theater (The Z) in Town Center will present an extended run of the audience favorite-voted new play, "LOCO: Likker Outta Control".

The theater piece with story by Clyde Santana, stage play by Clyde Santana and Buddy White first debuted at the 2022 Proteus Festival. It competed with three other new works of theater, and was voted "Audience Favorite" by festival attendees.

Harvard-educated, moonshine-selling Mayor Cartwright is planning a 100-year birthday party for her Aunt Baby Sis Cartwright, an American Hero known to make the best illegal Moonshine in the state. Tensions fly when a recently reassigned ABC Agent Supervisor, a Northerner from the big city, becomes hell-bent on busting her.

Director Jason Kypros will bring a fresh take to the play's comedic elements as it enters its extended run.

"We switched a few things up for the extended run and rehearsals have got us all laughing," Kypros said. "LOCO is a fun, fast-moving, family-friendly comedy."

"LOCO" features local actors who have performed on professional stages, including Robyn Riddick, who has been featured in the Holidivas Cabaret at The Z.

"LOCO is so exciting to be apart of. It's genuinely funny," Riddick said. "I have enjoyed getting to bring new life to my character, Elaine and I can't wait for the audience to meet her."

She is excited to bring the piece to audiences for its two-weekend run.

Riddick said of what audiences can expect,"If it's your first time or you're coming back for more, It's sure to get a little 'Outta Control'!"

LOCO: Likker Outta Control, November 4-12 at 7:30pm & 2:30pm Saturday. Tickets: $20 General, $17 for Senior/Military, $10 Students

Zeiders American Dream Theater is located at 4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Zeiders American Dream Theater is funded in part by the citizens of Virginia Beach through a grant from the City of Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission.

