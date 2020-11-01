Wolfbane Productions Announces 2021 'Together Again' Season

Wolfbane Productions invites you back to the pack for the 2021 season- "Together Again." For the first time in Wolfbane's 12-year history, 2021 will feature both in-person and virtual programming that is fun for the whole family. Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Wolfbane has also released their holiday guide to savings on tickets, merchandise, season passes, and more. Additional promo codes and exclusive content are also available by subscribing to Wolfbane's virtual Patreon channel.

Returning to the roster are Steel Magnolias, Young Frankenstein and Stranger Sings: an unauthorized musical parody. Picture it: Truvy's beauty salon from June 3-27, 2021. Chinquapin, Louisiana. 1980-something-winner of Wolfbane's 2019 audience choice survey, "Steel Magnolias." Filled with hilarious repartee, biting one-liners, and the underlying strength and love of a mother-daughter relationship, experience this show like never before: no stage, no curtain, just hair... and a little bit of gossip. Then, the highly anticipated Mel Brooks classic "Young Frankenstein" hits Wolfbane's castle in the woods from September 30-October 30. Grandson of the famous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. Finally, returning by overwhelming demand, based on the hit Netflix series, take a trip back to "Dawkins," Indiana: 1983 - when times were simpler, shoulders were padded, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Wolfbane's world premiere musical, written by Cinco Paul, writer and creator of the Despicable Me franchise, features a score a memorable hits from the 1980s. Wolfbane is turning December 2021 upside down!

In addition to the main stage productions, Wolfbane will be hosting a series of special events throughout the season. First up, Wolfbane's 3rd Annual Mardi Gras fundraiser will bring the excitement and energy of New Orleans back to Downtown Lynchburg in February with a delicious Cajun menu from Babcock House, cold drinks, live music, and, of course, beads. Next, in conjunction with Enchanted Entertainment & Events, the first annual, family-friendly "Superhero Day!" in May. Then, Wolfswood Faire is back! Wolfbane's award-winning Renaissance Faire inspired event will take place in August with sword fights, live performances, music, dancing, ghost tours, mead, and more! Finally, catch the live-action Hocus Pocus outdoor movie night in October. Admission for movie night is free.

Want to learn more? Join Wolfbane for an open house at the Wolf Den, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522, on 'Small Business Saturday,' November 28, 2020 from 10am-6pm. Come say hi, do some shopping, have a glass of wine and get a preview of Wolfbane's 2021 season. Plus, Anna and Elsa will be stopping by to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

For additional information, call the Wolfbane box office at 434-579-3542 or email boxoffice@wolfbane.org. Want to get your business involved? All sponsorship, Alpha Club, vendor applications, and ad sale information available by visiting www.wolfbane.org.

