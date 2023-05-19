Willie Nelson and Family Will Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August

Willie Nelson & Family are coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until May 30th while supplies last.

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. In July 2020, Willie released his album First Rose of Spring - an atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully-written songs and poignant performances. September 2020 brought a memoir with his sister and pianist Bobbie Nelson titled, Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band.



For 2021, he released a new studio album in February -That's Life, Willie's second album of standards and classics made famous by Frank Sinatra (his first, 2018's My Way, earned Willie the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Solo Album). In June 2021, a collection of his thoughts on America, family, faith and music hits shelves as a new book titled Willie Nelson's Letters to America.

In November 2021, Nelson released the new studio album, The Willie Nelson Family, a collection of country gospel-flavored songs performed by Willie's Family Band. In April 2022, he released another new studio album, A Beautiful Time, which includes a variety of newly-written future pop-country classics including five new Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon compositions. The album won the GRAMMY for Best Country Album.

In September 2022, he published a new book titled Me and Paul: Untold Tale of a Fabled Friendship that chronicles the adventures of Willie and his longtime drummer and closest friend Paul English. Throughout 2023, Willie celebrates his 90th birthday with multiple projects and events including a two-night star-studded concert, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, in April at the famed Hollywood Bowl. The year began with the debut of "Wille Nelson & Family," a new five-part film documentary series directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival as well as the just released new album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, which features 10 performances that pay tribute to American songwriter Harlan Howard, These creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased atClick Here. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on May 19th, Chris Young on June 2nd, Riley Green on July 23rd, Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26th, Dirty Heads on July 29th, Lee Brice on July 30th, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth on August 3rd, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Dan + Shay on August 11th, Nelly on August 12th, Lady A on August 26th, Gary Clark Jr. on August 31st, and The Beach Boys on September 14th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for Willie Nelson & Family on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 AM at Click Here or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.

