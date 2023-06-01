Virginia Theatre Festival Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For Season-Opening Production Of CABARET

The Virginia Theatre Festival has announced the full cast and creative team for its season-opening production of Cabaret.

Set to open on July 7 in Culbreth Theatre at the University of Virginia, Cabaret will be directed and choreographed by Matthew Steffens, who returns to VTF and to his alma mater fresh from the Broadway and touring smash hit revival of Into the Woods.

The award-winning musical features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Joining the previously announced Ainsley Seiger (Sally Bowles); David Mattar Merten (Emcee); and Janet Dickinson (Fräulein Schneider) will be Meghan Manning (Rosie); Holly Hwang (Lulu); Fola Walker (Frenchie); Holly Lauren Dayton (Texas); Bay Goulet (Fritzie/Fräulein Kost); Anna Aliau Guerra (Helga); Cassidy Halpin (Maria); Wendy Novicoff (Kit Kat Madame); Jordi Bertrán Ramírez (Bobby); Eric Shawn (Victor); Charles Blaha (Hans); Rodolfo Santamarina (Herman); Christopher Salvaggio (Felix); Jeremy L. West (Ernst Ludwig); Keith Rubin (Clifford Bradshaw); Roggi Chuquimarca (Customs Officer/Max); and Fred Frabotta (Herr Schultz).

The production's music director will be Justin Ramos, whose Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rouge!, Girl from the North Country, and On Your Feet.

The full creative team will include Jacob Wahba (Associate Director); Cassidy Halpin and Christopher Salvaggio (Associate Choreographers); Nate Bertone (Scenic Designer); Joshua Warner (Assistant Scenic Designer); Grier Coleman (Costume Designer); Jess Beyer (Assistant Costume Designer); R. Lee Kennedy (Lighting Designer); Steven Spera (Assistant Lighting Designer); Michael Rasbury (Sound Designer); Tovah Close (Dialect Coach/Cultural Consultant); Elizabeth Ray (Production Stage Manager); and Sarah Patisaul (Assistant Stage Manager).

Casting by The Casting Collaborative / Andrea Zee & Jason Styres. The Virginia Theatre Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and is supported by the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts, UVA Department of Drama, and UVA Arts. The 2023 Virginia Theatre Festival is also supported by a generous grant from The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation.

