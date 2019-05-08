Virginia Stage Company and Governor's School for the Arts Collaborate on MATILDA THE MUSICAL

This musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic book tells ­­the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with a sharp wit and love for books. With her special brand of ingenuity, she dares to stand against the tyranny of adults who seek to crush her imagination. This multi-Tony award-winning musical provides the perfect opportunity for collaboration between Virginia Stage Company and The Governor's School for the Arts to highlight our local students alongside some of the top professional actors from around the country.

Unlike most Virginia Stage production which run for 3 weeks, this production will close after 2 weeks and 14 performances.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical begins previews on May 22 with an official opening night on May 25, and continues with performances through June 2. Tickets start at $20 with discounts for groups, students, and the military. For more information about group tickets and events, contact Tiara Dimond at groups@vastage.org.

Interviews can be arranged with members of the cast, crew, creative team, or staff of Virginia Stage Company or The Governor's School for the Arts. All reviews are welcome, and tickets can be provided to anyone who wishes to see the production for these purposes.

This production is fun for the whole family and is suggested for all ages.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 70,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





