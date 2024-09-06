Virginia Stage Company Will Present A Pay-What-You-Choose Performance of ARSENIC & OLD LACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the spirit of making theater accessible to all, Virginia Stage Company will present a special Pay-What-You-Choose performance of Arsenic & Old Lace at the historic Wells Theatre.

This classic dark comedy, beloved by generations, will be performed as part of the revitalized Pay-What-You-Choose (PWYC) program, ensuring that everyone in Hampton Roads has the opportunity to enjoy a memorable night of live theater.

Performance Date: September 15, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Location: Wells Theatre 108 E. Tazewell Street Norfolk, VA 23510

We believe that the cost of a ticket should never stand in the way of making memories with us, and the PWYC program is at the heart of our mission to make the arts accessible to everyone.

About the Pay-What-You-Choose Program:

The Pay-What-You-Choose program allows patrons to set their own ticket price for select performances, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent anyone from enjoying the magic of live theater. Whether you pay $5, $20, or more, your contribution helps support Virginia Stage Company's commitment to offering diverse, high-quality productions that reflect and resonate with the community we serve.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome,” said Jeff Ryder, Managing Director of Virginia Stage Company. “Our Pay-What-You-Choose program embodies our dedication to accessibility, ensuring that theater is a space where all members of our community can come together and share in the joy of storytelling."

For more information on the Pay-What-You-Choose Program, visit www.vastage.org/pwyc

About Arsenic & Old Lace

Arsenic & Old Lace is a timeless comedy by Joseph Kesselring, revolving around the eccentric Brewster family. With its mix of humor and macabre twists, the play has captivated audiences for decades. This production at Wells Theatre promises to deliver all the wit and charm that has made the play a perennial favorite.

Comments