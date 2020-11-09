Virginia Stage Company Presents THE GREAT CHRISTMAS CAROL ESCAPE: An Interactive Virtual Student Escape Room
Virginia Stage Company presents The Great Christmas Carol Escape. This virtual escape room is a live, interactive learning experience for students, middle school and up.
Each class joins Jacob Marley, played by VSC's own Ryan Clemens, in rescuing Scrooge from a life of eternal chains in this hour-long gamified performance via Zoom. This fun and interactive virtual event brings the characters of A Christmas Carol To life while reinforcing literary themes and holiday fun!
Educators can book this live event for their classes November 12 - December 22. The cost is $150 per session and there is a maximum capacity of 32 students per session. Length of each session is 50 minutes. To register a class, click here.
"While we may not be able to greet students live in the Wells Theatre this winter, this actor-driven adventure keeps theatre alive, even in virtual spaces like Zoom! I'm excited by the interactive performance that our team has created!" says Patrick Mullins, Director of Public Works.