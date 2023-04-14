Virginia Stage Company Announces 45th Season

Virginia Stage Company has announced its 45th season as Hampton Roads' leading professional producing theatre company. The season will begin in early October as the historic Wells Theatre will undergo some major renovations over the summer, including seat refurbishment and a new state-of-the-art sound system.

Kicking off the season, is the beloved classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, from October 4 -29, 2023. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," this electrifying musical will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life! This production will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran, Gary John La Rosa. "This production is very special to me...This was actually my first Broadway show as a child growing up in New York," Mr. La Rosa explains, "In fact, in 2014, I was asked to conceive and direct the 50th anniversary celebration on Broadway as well." This production is produced in partnership with the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

Moving right into the holiday season, the VSC Season add-on favorite and holiday tradition, A Merry Christmas Carol returns to the stage. Beatty Barnes reprises his role as everyone's favorite curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge and Tom Quaintance is set to direct this Charles Dickens classic tale. However, audiences can expect to witness new theatrical magic in this upcoming larger than life production. Don't miss this heartwarming tale that reminds us that it is never too late to become our best selves, running November 25 - December 24, 2023.

Ushering in 2024, VSC favorite Mark Shanahan returns to direct another exciting whodunnit murder mystery comedy. This play is so mysterious, in fact, that we cannot disclose the title just yet. Fans of Season 44's The 39 Steps will not be disappointed. Making its Virginia-debut, this play is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. This murder mystery comedy will run from January 24 - February 11, 2024.

Next up, is another classic drama: Blues for an Alabama Sky by playwright Pearl Cleage. Harlem, 1930. The Blues are getting bluer and the gin is running dry. A free-spirited Cotton Club singer has just been fired with nowhere left to go but down. So, she turns to her best friend, an extravagant costume designer with plans to dress Josephine Baker in Paris. Maybe they can run away together? Or maybe the handsome southerner that just came knocking can offer an even better life? But the saxophone dreams of Harlem rarely end as smoothly as they start. This production runs from March 6 -24, 2024.

Next up, VSC is excited to co-produce Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers with Norfolk State University Theatre Company. This will be NSU Theatre Company's seventh time bringing their world-class skills to the Wells Theatre Stage. Tom Quaintance, Producing Artistic Director of VSC, will direct. Scandal, intrigue, romance, and good old fashioned sword-fighting can be expected in this swashbuckling adventure, running from April 17 - May 5, 2024.

The exciting season ends with Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers. This musical tribute to the amazing songs of The Everly Brothers features Ben Hope (last seen on the VSC stage as Johnny Cash in the 2017 production of Ring of Fire) and Eric Scott Anthony performing the music of the immensely popular American rock-n-roll duo. The Everly Brothers' style of harmonizing and steel-string acoustic guitar influenced a generation of country rockers and made dozens of hits famous world-wide including "Bye Bye Love," "Wake Up Little Susie," "All I Have to Do Is Dream," and "Cathy's Clown." This production runs from May 8 -19, 2024.

SEASON MEMBERSHIPS

Subscription packages can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234 Monday through Friday from 10am - 5pm or visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2236742®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vastage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/season45.

Early renewal is now available for current members, and will be available until May 12, 2023. Current members will receive information on their renewal in the mail, or can call the box office to request an update on their package. For information on your renewal, or to renew online, visit www.vastage.org/instructions.

New Season subscriptions will be available to the general public beginning June 19th, 2023. New subscriptions run from $110 - $390 and are subject to change based on seating location and performance dates. Note that A Merry Christmas Carol is an add-on performance and as such is not included in the membership price. Tickets to an add-on performance are $50.00 per ticket per show, with children tickets (ages 12 and under) available to A Merry Christmas Carol at $25.00 per ticket.