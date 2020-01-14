Virginia Rep's Children's Theatre Presents HARRIET TUBMAN AND THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the company of the second production of the 2019/2020 Children's Season, Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, opening Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn. Developed at Virginia Rep, this important story will be told onstage through March 1, 2020, at The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23230.

This stirring drama with music shares in the joys, sorrows, and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. As Harriet and her friend, Sarah Bradford, narrate her adventurous life, we get a closer look at this brave woman whose determination changed the world. Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad is presented as part of the Acts of Faith Festival.

Katrinah Carol Lewis will be joining the company in her Children's Theatre directorial debut. Lewis is the Artistic Director of Museum Theatre at Colonial Williamsburg, and is the playwright and director for Resolved, An American Experiment, as well as many other museum theatre programs. Other Richmond directorial credits include Topdog/Underdog at TheatreLAB and associate director of Virginia Rep's Once. She was recently seen on onstage in Cinderella, Atlantis and River Ditty.

Virginia Rep Music Supervisor Anthony Smith will serve as Musical Director. Recent Virginia Rep musical direction/conducting for Smith credits include Cinderella, The Wiz and Atlantis. Marjie Southerland will star as Harriet Tubman. Recent credits for Southerland include Mrs. Dilber in A Christmas Carol (Nebraska Theater Caravan), Angela in Warm (Firehouse Theatre), and Harriet Tubman in Harry and the Thief (Pavement Group).

The full company is listed below.

The Direction & Design team includes Direction by Katrinah Carol Lewis, Music Direction by Anthony Smith, Scenic Design by Emily Hake Massie, Costume Design by Sarah Grady, Lighting Design by Matthew Banes, Sound Design by Nicholas Seaver and Stage Management by Justin Janke. The Cast includes Marjie Southerland as Harriet Tubman, Elisabeth Ashby as First Woman, Durron Marquis Tyre as First Man, Dorothy Dee-D. Miller as Second Woman, Dan Cimo as Second Man, Gregory Morton as Ensemble/Male Swing, Imani Banks as Female Swing and Lisa Kotula as First Woman understudy.

Virginia Rep offers Sensory Friendly performances specifically for patrons with Autism and other sensory or social disabilities. During these select performances, changes will be made in lighting, sound, seating arrangements, and length of performance to create a more welcoming environment for this audience. A Sensory Friendly performance will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22. Please see the website for more details: http://va-rep.org/sensory_friendly.html

In collaboration with Virginia Voice, Virginia Rep is pleased to offer Audio Described performances, in which actions, expressions and gestures are described during gaps between dialogue throughout the performance for patrons with low vision or blindness. In addition to live audio description during performances, patrons are also invited to participate in a tactile tour before the performance. An Audio Described performance will be offered at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Please see the website for more details: https://va-rep.org/access_for_the_blind.html

Virginia Rep is thrilled to offer a free Community Tickets Grant for nonprofit organizations. We encourage all organizations who have a demonstrated need for complimentary tickets to fill out a short application on our website: bit.ly/CommunityTix

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 804-282-2620 or visit us online at www.virginiarep.org.





