Virginia Repertory Theatre Requires Proof of Vaccination For 2021-22 Season

Virginia Repertory is requiring proof of vaccination for all patrons beginning with its first show back, Ella and Her Fella Frank.

According to a statement on the company's website, "To provide the highest level of safety, all patrons attending Ella and Her Fella Frank are required to show proof of vaccination, or proof that they have received a negative COVID test by a professional technician within 48 hours of the performance date/time.

Patrons may show the vaccination card or a photo of the card on their phones when they arrive for the performance. If you are unable to be vaccinated, you may provide proof of a Rapid COVID-19 antigen test taken within 48 hours of your performance. At home tests will not be accepted.

In accordance with current city, state, and CDC guidance, face masks are REQUIRED at all times while you are in the building, regardless of whether or not you have been vaccinated.

At this time, no food or drink is allowed in the theatre."

