Virginia Repertory Theatre Presents SANTA'S ENCHANTED WORKSHOP

The show will run December 12 - 20, 2020.

Virginia Repertory Theatre is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the November Theatre with socially-distanced performances of Santa's Enchanted Workshop, beginning Saturday, December 12, 2020. Revel in this joyous holiday musical at the historic November Theatre, 114 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA, 23220, through Sunday, December 20, 2020.

For Stanley, Christmas has lost some of its magic. Stanley and his baby sister, SuSu, set out to find out about Christmas by traveling to the North Pole. Trapped in a blizzard, they wind up in a dilapidated gas station run by a kindly mysterious old man named Nick who shows them the wonders of imagination and helps to bring his run down gas station to life as a magic toyshop. Join Stanley as he finds his renewed Christmas spirit and the real meaning of Christmas.

This production will be socially distanced. Only 121 of the 553 seats at the November Theatre are for sale - less than 25% of capacity - to allow for ample distance between patrons. Face masks are mandatory for staff and audience members (ages 2 and up) while inside the theatre. Virginia Rep will be following all regulations established by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Phase 3 guidelines for performing arts venues. We will offer touchless ticketing and playbills, air purification, hand sanitizer stations throughout the lobby, and other safety protocols, to ensure the safety of both the audience and performers. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (804) 282-2620 or online at www.virginiarep.org.

The full company is listed below.

The Direction & Design team includes Direction by Julie Fulcher-Davis, Music Direction by Anthony Smith, Scenic Design by Terrie Powers, Costume Design by Sue Griffin and Stage Management by Gordon Bass. The Cast includes Meghan Norwood Beck as Stanley, Havy Nguyen as SuSu, Tamika Reed-Newman as Gasket, Kylee Márquez-Downie as Dolly and William Anderson as Old Nick, with Khadijah Franks as Understudy.

The Performance Schedule is as follows: Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm, Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm and Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (804) 282-2620. For parties of two, online sales are available at www.virginiarep.org. For a single seat, or parties of three or more, call the Box Office. Full price tickets cost $20.

