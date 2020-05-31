Virginia Repertory Theater Moves Summer Camps Online

In order to ensure the safety of its students and staff, Virginia Repertory Theater is shifting all of the upcoming Virginia Rep 2020 Summer Camps into a virtual format.

Engaging and exciting video content is being crafted with the express purpose of uplifting, encouraging and instructing your young performer from the comfort of your home! Each camp has been developed with age-appropriate activities that range from pre-recorded content (asynchronous videos) to real-time live instruction (synchronous connection via Google Meet or ZOOM).

With instruction by some of Virginia's finest theatre artists and educators, your dramatic student will have a theatrical experience like no other!

The camps are as follows:

Stage Explorers - 2 Weeks - June 15-June 26 - K-5

Young Performers Institute - 2 Weeks - July 6-17 - Ages 12-18

Cue to Cue - 1 Week - July 20-24 - K-5

Summer Showtime - 2 Weeks - July 27-August 7 - Ages 12-18

Stage Explorers, Part 2 - 1 Week - August 17-21 - K-5

Dramatic Adventures - 1 Week - August 24-28 - Ages 3-6

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You