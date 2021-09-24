Virginia Opera Will Require Proof of Vaccination of Negative COVID Test For Upcoming Performances

Virginia Opera has announced its updated vaccination policies for all upcoming performances.

For all performances at the Harrison Opera House, the Dominion Energy Center, or the George Mason University Center for the Arts, the company is requiring its audiences to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before the performance or negative Rapid Antigen test within 48 hours. Patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination, or the negative test, with a photo ID prior to entering the theater.

For everyone's safety, the Opera is also asking that you wear a mask while in the theater. You are welcome to remove your mask to enjoy concessions. Masks will be available for any patron needing one.

As conditions change, and updates are provided by federal, state, and local agencies, Virginia Opera will update this policy and communicate any revisions to these requirements.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://vaopera.org/experience/ticket-policies/.