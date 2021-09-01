Virginia Children's Theatre To Mount THE ADDAMS FAMILY: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY

Live theatre is back and thriving in the Roanoke Valley! Virginia Children's Theatre will kick off the 2021-2022 Season with the fun and kooky production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY. Taking the stage at Shaftman Performance Hall in the Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW), THE ADDAMS FAMILY will run October 8-9, 2021.

The familiar story about the creepy and kooky Addams Family has been adapted for the stage with a fresh, contemporary score filled with comedy. Gomez and Morticia Addams have always lived in an upside-down world, but suddenly they find themselves faced with the same spooky nightmare that plagues other families as well: their kids are growing up! Wednesday, their daughter, has fallen in love with a smart, young man from a "normal" family and she has invited the respectable family to their house for dinner. When a dinner party includes Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Lurch and more, hilarity is sure to abound! Audiences are invited to embrace the kooky with VCT, as a story of love and friendship through adversity takes center stage this Fall.

The production will be directed by VCT alum and Roanoke native, Trey Coates-Mitchell. "We are so thrilled to have Trey Coates-Mitchell back with us at VCT, but this time as a Director/ Choreographer on our mainstage for THE ADDAMS FAMILY," says VCT Producing Artistic Director, Brett Roden. "Trey always offers a creative, fresh, fierce, and out-of-this-world vision to his projects, and he is surely delivering that with his take on THE ADDAMS FAMILY! This is a production audiences will not want to miss. Trey brings a wealth of knowledge and top-notch approach as a theatre educator and visionary. Our actors in the Roanoke Valley and beyond are blessed to be under his direction!"

"Since 1938, The Addams Family has taken us on a journey all the way from the page - as a satirical cartoon inversion of the ideal American family - to Serious Cultural Icon Status. Their widespread influence has taken us on a spooky-kooky adventure over the years, and even today they creep into our pop culture through art, film, fashion, and.....even right up there on the Broadway stage," says Director Trey Coates-Mitchell. "So follow me, Thing, and Cousin Itt as we stumble far into Central Park, led by the intoxicating smell of the graveyard. The Addamses welcome you with open bags of arms and invite you to take a seat on the dinner table. But take a deep last breath and relax, because this time our favorite conventional unconventional family will face THEIR biggest fears when a little (BIG) romance enters the mansion. Worlds will surely collide, magic and mischief AND mystery may definitely ensue, and our beloved Addams' Family values might just be rocked to the core. However, one thing is for certain: The Addams Family always reveals to us the upside-down-scary-funny side of our lives and reminds us that sometimes you have to face the dark to finally see the light."

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Tickets are available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.