Virginia Children's Theatre Presents BRAND NEW DAY: A CELEBRATION OF UNITY Next Month

Coming this August, Virginia Children's Theatre will mount the summer concert BRAND NEW DAY: A CELEBRATION OF UNITY. Through this concert, VCT plans to celebrate unity by focusing on cultural diversity as well as LGBTQ diversity. BRAND NEW DAY: A CELEBRATION OF UNITY will take the stage in the Elmwood Park Amphitheatre (706 S Jefferson St.) from August 6-7.

After a couple years of change, challenges and unexpected circumstances, VCT invites the public to relax, kick-back and embrace the beauty of live music and theatre! BRAND NEW DAY: A CELEBRATION OF UNITY will use family-friendly children's literature and favorite musical theatre tunes to bring the audience together in order to celebrate life as one unified community. Audiences will enjoy songs from Footloose, Waitress, Big Fish, Godspell, Hairspray and more. Everyone has a place at VCT!



"We are thrilled to produce our annual summer concert in Elmwood Park with a specific focus on celebrating unity across the region this year," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. "Each and every day it is our goal to be accessible and equitable to all of our students, patrons, partners and families; no matter race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or cultural background. Although we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go! We strive every day for VCT to be a safe space for all."