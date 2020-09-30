Virginia Children's Theatre Add Three New Members To Board Of Directors

Amy Anguiano, Thomas Bass, and Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) student Olivia Goodman to join the board for the upcoming season.

Wade Dunford, President of Virginia Children's Theatre's Board of Directors has announced the addition of three new members. Amy Anguiano, Thomas Bass, and Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) student Olivia Goodman join the 2020-2021 VCT Board of Directors.

For the first time in VCT history, a youth board member has been selected. This addition will allow direct insight on behalf of the youth community currently participating in VCT programming. Olivia Goodman, a student at Patrick Henry High School, will fill the youth board member role. Amy Anguiano, with Virginia Western Community College represents arts and higher education, and Thomas Bass, with Citgo, brings a strong business background.

"We are very excited to have Olivia, Amy, and Thomas join the VCT Board of Directors," says Wade Dunford, VCT Board President. "They each bring unique experiences, love of the performing arts, and dedication to our community that will serve VCT well! The VCT Board of Directors is particularly honored to have Olivia Goodman joining our board for the 2020-2021 Season! As a high school senior and local actress, she will bring a youthful perspective that will be extremely valuable as VCT continues to serve the children and families of Roanoke, Southwest Virginia, and the Commonwealth."

"It is always wonderful to have fresh, new energy join our Board of Directors. We have two top-notch adult members who bring enthusiasm and a plethora of experience in upper education and business to our board," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "For the first time, we have one of our seasoned academy and mainstage performers joining us as a youth board member. I could not think of someone more fitting for this position than Olivia Goodman! She has been with us since the beginning!"

