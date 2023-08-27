Vijay Gupta to Lead The Darshan Trio In Opening Program Of Music Worcester's 2023-24 Season in September

Music Worcester will open its 166th season on Saturday September 23 at Tuckerman Hall with a concert by The Darshan Trio, led by 2023 Artist in Residence Vijay Gupta. Tickets and information are available at the link below.

The Darshan Trio, with violinist Gupta, cellist Yoshika Masuda and pianist Dominic Cheli, draws its name from the Hindu word darshan meaning “sight, vision, a beholding of a sacred object, and the sacred within.” Gupta said the program on September 23rd is “A concert that juxtaposes eclectic movements against each other, revealing their inherent similarities, evoking new discoveries - and creating new ways of seeing, hearing, and experiencing the relationships between music across time, culture, and composition.”

Titled See Yourself, the concert will include Felix Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 1 Opus 49 – I. Molto Allegro Agitato; Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Trio Opus 97 “Archduke” – III. Andante cantabile, ma però con moto; Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks' Episodi e Canto Perpetuo (1985) – VI. Burlesca II; selections from Robert Schumann's Kinderszenen; Johannes Brahms' Piano Trio No. 1 Opus 8; and Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G minor, Opus 17, III – Andante – più animato.

Featured on the program will be Reena Esmail's 2017 composition Saans (Breath), with movement created and performed by dancer/choreographer Yamini Kalluri. Kalluri is trained as a classical Indian dancer in Kuchipudi dance/performance style, as well as in the Martha Graham school of avant-garde ballet. She returns November 10 to lead her Kritya Dance Company in performance with The Worcester Chorus, CONCORA (the Hartford-based professional chorus) and Vijay Gupta in his final concert as Music Worcester's Artist in Residence.

As 2023's Artist in Residence, Vijay Gupta has delivered a series of recitals and performances throughout the year, including collaborative presentations with The Worcester Chorus, Worcester Youth Orchestra, OpperTUNEity, and The Worcester County Jail and House of Corrections. In addition, this fall, he will participate in outreach in local middle and high schools, masterclass opportunities for college students, and coaching for young artists.

Vijay Gupta is the founder and Artistic Director of Street Symphony, a community of musicians creating spaces of connection for people in reentry from homelessness, addiction, and incarceration in Los Angeles. Vijay is also a co-founder of the Skid Row Arts Alliance, a consortium dedicated to creating art for – and with – the largest homeless community in America. For his work in “bringing beauty, respite, and purpose to those all too often ignored by society,” Vijay was the recipient of a 2018 MacArthur Fellowship.

About Music Worcester

Music Worcester, Inc., originally known as the Worcester County Music Association, for years ran the Worcester Music Festival. Current programs reflect the merger in the mid-1990s of the Festival with the International Artists Series and the MA Jazz Festival. Great performances by world-renowned orchestras and guest soloists, chamber music, ballet, world music and dance, jazz and choral masterworks are hallmarks of Music Worcester's annual operations. Multiple educational programs currently serve youth and families of greater Worcester: masterclasses by visiting artists, Tickets to Opportunity, Festival Singers, in-school residencies, and the Young Artist Competitions. Integral to Music Worcester's annual operations, the Worcester Chorus has been part of the organization since the very first concert season in 1858.

The Darshan Trio: See Yourself, Saturday, September 23 at 8pm at Tuckerman Hall. For tickets and information on all concerts and events, visit the link below. Tuckerman Hall is located at 10 Tuckerman St, Worcester, MA 01609.

Photo credit: Vijay Gupta and Yamini Kalluri by Jullian Valadares