Two Spooky Shows Come to Virginia Stage Company This Halloween

Virginia Stage Company will co-produce with Core Theatre Ensemble two, spooky, live theatrical tales on Halloween night at the Wells Theatre. Patrons can choose to attend one performance or attend both as a package deal. The first performance will be Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at 6:00pm followed by a second performance of The Poe Project at 8:30pm. The Wells Theatre lobby will be open starting at 5:00pm and will have tricks and treats for all ages on October 31st only. Attendees in costume will automatically be entered to win a pair of tickets to a Season 45 show of their choice

Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Join us for a family-friendly, storytelling adventure with a cast of 6 weaving and winding through the words of Washington Irving’s classic tale. Song, dance, live foley sound effects, and physical theater all combine to bring you along for the humorous and fateful ride of Ichabod Crane with Core Theatre as your guide for a little tour of the legendary Sleepy Hollow. This unique production premiered to sold-out performances at Zeiders American Dream Theater in June 2023. This ensemble cast features Laura Agudelo, Edwin Castillo, Nancy Dickerson, Greg Dragas, Emel Ertugrul, Ryan Jennings and stage managed by Kelly Gilliam. This production is recommended for ages 8 and up.

The Poe Project

....When the time is right, the clock will strike, revelers will take heed as Core brings to life the works of Edgar Allan Poe in an ever-evolving production blending literature, theatre, music, and dance. The Poe Project weaves together some of Poe's most famous stories and poems exploring the comedy and darkness in his works. Featuring such classics as The Imp of the Perverse, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, and more, this production blends them seamlessly into one incredible evening. The Poe Project has become a critically acclaimed and recognized cornerstone of Core’s repertory and has been presented at theater festivals and forums all over the world: Les Fêtes Théâtrales du Suroît, Quebec, Canada; Rencontres Internationales de Théâtre, Liege, Belgium; Tarptautinį Teatrų Forumąs, Vilnius, Lithuania; Midtown International Theater Festival, NYC and Aula de Teatro da USC Festival Internacional de Teatro, Santiago de Compostela, Spain. This ensemble cast features Laura Agudelo, Edwin Castillo, Nancy Dickerson, Emel Ertugrul, and stage managed by Kelly Gilliam. This production is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Both productions will have limited on-stage seating and will be $25 for general admission seating. You can also purchase both performances at a special rate of $40. Get tickets at www.vastage.org/spooktacular or by calling the VSC box office at (757) 627-1234.

Core Theatre Ensemble is an international touring independent theater company that has been creating since 2006. Totaling over 70 productions in 5 countries, CTE is headed by Emel Ertugrul and Edwin Castillo with artistic associates Laura Agudelo and Nancy Dickerson. They work with a philosophy and focus on the performer as the individual and within the ensemble. Their works gravitate towards the group event and the creation process highlights working towards the common goal of performance and presentation. Theatrical collaborations and coproductions include Centro di Creazione Teatrale-Italy, A. Pulka Physical Theater-Lithuania, University of Vilnius-Lithuania, Old Dominion University, Warehouse of Theater, Virginia Stage Company, Chrysler Museum Glass Studio, Limbic System, and Alchemy NFK. CTE’s mission is to create innovative, compelling work that is challenging to the actors involved and engaging to the audiences who watch. We seek to make great theater and have great people see it... everywhere.

Virginia Stage Company is Southeastern Virginia’s leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually, both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company’s mission is to “enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality.”