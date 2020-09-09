Triangle Players Announces Two Pre-Season Events Opening In October

The Second Coming of Joan of Arc and a new Georgia Rogers Farmer Cabaret will air live on stage and streaming.

Richmond Triangle Players will re-open after a six-month hiatus with two "pre-season" events --- beginning with the Virginia premiere of Carolyn Gage's acclaimed play The Second Coming of Joan of Arc, with six performances only beginning Thursday Oct 1, at 8 pm. The production will run Thursday through Saturday evenings through October 10. A new cabaret show, Virtually Insane starring Georgia Rogers Farmer and Joshua Wortham, will play live for three performances, October 15-17 at 8 pm. Both productions will have streaming options available as well.

Seating capacity for these productions will be limited to comply with Virginia's re-opening guidelines for entertainment venues; other CDC-recommended safety protocols will also be followed to ensure the safety of patrons, as well as RTP staff and artists during the show. Masks must be worn by patrons all those entering or inside the theatre. Tickets for the live performances of both shows go on sale Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 am. Streaming tickets will be available later this month.

Joan of Arc led an army to victory at seventeen. At eighteen, she engineered the coronation of a king. At nineteen, she went up against the Catholic church... and lost. Joan was anorectic. She was a teenage runaway. She had an incestuous, alcoholic father. She loved women. She died for her right to wear men's clothing. She was defiant, irreverent, more clever than her judges, unrepentant, and unfailingly true to her own visions.

In The Second Coming of Joan of Arc, Joan returns to share her story with a contemporary audience. She tells her experiences with the highest levels of church, state, and military, and unmasks the brutal misogyny behind male institutions. The production is directed by Chelsea Burke (RTP's Girlfriend) and stars Marjie Southerland in the title role. Southerland is making her RTP debut; she most recently played the title role in Virginia Rep's Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.

Costume design for the production is by Skylar Glaser, with lighting design by Austin Harber. Erica Hughes is the dialect coach, and Alanis Frantz is the stage manager.

Georgia Rogers Farmer is the most popular and highly acclaimed cabaret artist in Triangle Players' history, having performed dozens of new shows over the last decade. She is also an acclaimed musical comedy performer, having thrilled audiences in RTP's productions of It Shoulda Been You and [title of show.. Musical director and performer Joshua Wortham has appeared with Georgia several times at RTP, most recently in a naughty and nice holiday cabaret show.

The company's fabled bar will be in operation for all performances, utilizing a new mobile ordering system which eliminates standing in line to order, and provides delivery directly to your seat. Cashless payments are required to use it.

All performances will take place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott's Addition, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, through RTP's Facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Tickets for the live productions are $30, with the streaming option available for $25. All tickets for these productions must be purchased in advance; there will be no walk-up options available.

RTP's 2021-21 productions have been made possible in part by generous contributions from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, The Roy Cockrum Foundation, CultureWorks Grant Program, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The complete 2020-21 season will be announced on October 1, 2020.

