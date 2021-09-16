Traveling Players Performs Family-Friendly Play THE BLUE MONSTER Next Week

Traveling Players performs Carlo Gozzi's play The Blue Monster on September 25 and 26. This family-friendly fairy tale opens indoors September 25 as part of the Reston Multicultural Festival representing Italy. This is the 15th year that Traveling Players Ensemble's middle schoolers have been selected to perform in the festival's Jo Anne Rose Gallery.

On Sunday, September 26 The Blue Monster reappears on Tysons Corner Center's Plaza for an outdoor performance. This encore performance follows two festivals and a popular production of The Taming of the Shrew that Traveling Players brought to Tysons Plaza this summer.

A twist on the classic Beauty and the Beast story, The Blue Monster is a fantastical fairytale of monsters, mistaken identities, and true love. Stuck in her bedroom while her parents argue, Lucy spins up a tale: Prince Taer is bringing his new bride home to Tilan. On the way, they meet Zelou, a monster intent on testing their love. Zelou transforms the lovers -- Princess Dardane into a man, and Taer into a Blue Monster. Now, Dardane must overcome many challenges, and Taer must convince her to love him despite his hideous new shape.

Both performances are free and begin at 1:30 pm. Recommended ages 6+. Run time: 1 hour.

The play features the talents of Leal Abbatiello (Alexandria, VA), Ani Bailin (Chevy Chase, MD), Greta Brown (Arlington, VA), Annette Choi (Washington DC), Jude DeWitt (Ashburn, VA), Silas Frickert (Arlington, VA), Naomi Goldstein (Bethesda, MD), Mariah Johns (Washington, DC), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Josie Le Mon (Washington, DC), Lucy McClintock (Garrett Park, MD), Lexi Miller (Arlington, VA), Anna Mohanty (Arlington, VA), Penny Mollen (Falls Church, VA), Morgan Pletcher (Arlington, VA), Betty Shanefelter (Bethesda, MD), Laurel Strong (Chevy Chase, MD), Carleigh Sullivan (Arlington, VA), and Cary Tran-Trong (Arlington, VA). Directed by Morgan Shotwell, with set and puppet designs by Lindsay Cavallo, and costume designs by Erin Lavespere and Wallace Crehan.

While best known for its nationally-awarded summer theatre camps and conservatories, which train teens and pre-teens in classical theatre and then take them on tour to perform their shows, Traveling Players also offers year-round acting training and performances at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. New students, grades 4-12, can meet faculty and get a taste of a typical class before fall classes begin at their Open House on September 18. Registration is open for all fall classes, both in-person for advanced actor training, and online for D&D Improv. More information is available at their website (travelingplayers.org).

Traveling Players was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) as one of 25 model summer arts programs and by ArtsFairfax's for the 2020-21 Arts Education Award.