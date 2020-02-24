Tower Of Power Comes To Innsbrook After Hours

Innsbrook After Hours announced that Tower of Power will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on Thursday, July 9th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for both shows will be available for one week for just $16.

Beginning with East Bay Grease, their 1970 album debut on legendary impresario Bill Graham's San Francisco Records, the tireless unit has released 26 albums, been responsible for such classic hit tracks as "What Is Hip?," "You're Still a Young Man," "So Very Hard To Go" and "Down To The Nightclub," among so many others. TOP's horn section, the heart of the band, have long been sought after sidemen, appearing on recordings by top artists ranging from Elton John, Aerosmith and Bonnie Raitt to Otis Redding, Santana and Heart. Tower of Power paved the way for other high-powered brass rock/R&B hit artists of the 70s like Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

Through the years, TOP has always been difficult to slot into established music business genres: soul, funk, pop, rock. It incorporates all of those into its own unique and easily recognizable Signature Sound.

"I don't think in terms of genres," Emilio says. "But the rest of the world does. Originally, we were called a soul band. And we do make original soul music. Then, because of Garibaldi, people started saying we were one of the greatest funk bands in the world. But funk is only a small part of soul music.

Now in its 35th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Already on sale are Jamey Johnson May 15th, Billy Currington May 29th, Aaron Lewis June 24th, Get The Led Out August 9th, the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives August 12th, and Train August 14th . More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Tower of Power on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Innsbrook After Hours go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for just $16. Gates are set to open at 5:00 PM. Show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





