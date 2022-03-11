Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Halifax County Little Theatre Presents JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL JR.

Performances are March 18th, 19th at 7:30 and 20th at 3:00pm, as well as March 25th, 26th, at 7:30 and 27th at 3:00pm.

Mar. 11, 2022  
Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. will be presented by The Halifax County Little Theatre next weekend.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&amp;p=1.



