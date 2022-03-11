The Halifax County Little Theatre Presents JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL JR.

Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. will be presented by The Halifax County Little Theatre next weekend.

Performances are March 18th, 19th at 7:30 and 20th at 3:00pm, as well as March 25th, 26th, at 7:30 and 27th at 3:00pm.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.