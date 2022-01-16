The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg to Host Escher Quartet

The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg presents the Escher Quartet on Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022, at 8:00 PM in the Williamsburg Regional Library Theatre. Inspired by the works of Dutch artist M.C. Escher, the Quartet focuses on the interplay of individual components working together to produce expressive, nuanced performances that combine unusual textural clarity with a rich, blended sound.

Within months of its debut in 2005, the New York based ensemble - Adam Barnett-Hart (violin), Brendan Speltz (violin), Pierre Lapointe (viola) and Brook Speltz (cello) - came to the attention of key musical figures. Championed by the Emerson Quartet, Escher was invited by Pinchas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman to be Quartet-in-Residence at each artist's summer festivals. They collaborate with diverse solo artists including David Finckel, Wu Han, and Joshua Bell, as well as jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman, Latin artist Paquito D'Rivera and Grammy award winning guitarist Jason Vieaux.

Performing in the US and world-wide, Escher has as made a distinctive impression from London to China, Hong Kong and Australia. The quartet was awarded the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and currently serves as Season Artists of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Currently the Quartet is the String-Quartet-in-Residence at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Escher fervently supports the education of young musicians and gives frequent masterclasses at institutions both at home and abroad.

For further information and tickets, click here.