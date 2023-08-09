The Center For The Arts At George Mason University Announces Fall Events

This September and October 2023, the Center for the Arts at George Mason University welcomes back programming that features an array of dance, theater, opera, and music from around the world, including 2023/2024 Great Performances at Mason season as well as signature events from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry makes her Center for the Arts debut in a one-night-only performance, as part of ARTS by George! on September 30. The annual benefit supports student scholarships at George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Center's Great Performances at Mason season.

October starts off with Virginia Opera's first production of its 2023/2024 season, Siegfried, a continuation of Richard Wagner's “Ring” cycle, on October 7 and 8. Siegfried will be conducted by Virginia Opera's Artistic Director Adam Turner, featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Next, the “sparklingly present… and remarkably strong” (The New York Times) Cuban dance troupe Malpaso Dance Company performs on October 20 with contemporary dance that the L.A. Times has called “an artistic dawning...exceptional.” Malpaso works to uplift and represent Cuban dance with “a blend of unfussy ballet technique and lushly earthy modern dance, spiked with now-soft, now-explosive capoeira” (The Boston Globe).

The following weekend, Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Christian McBride performs on October 28, led by Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra's Founder, Artistic Director, and virtuoso saxophonist Jim Carroll and featuring eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist, Christian McBride. Next, Jeffrey Siegel presents the first of four Keyboard Conversations events this season, his trademark piano concerts with commentary. The October 29 program, Power and Passion of Beethoven, paints Beethoven's life and music through two of the composer's favorite sonatas: Piano Sonata No. 24 “for Therese” and Piano Sonata No. 23, Appassionata.

Along with the Center's Great Performances at Mason series, September and October will include a wide variety of offerings from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts including the Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music's Grand Piano Celebration and Mason School of Theater's production of 9 to 5 The Musical, as well as events from Film at Mason.

Tickets for fall Center for the Arts performances are on sale to the general public and available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office (open Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until August 22; open Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. after August 22), by calling 703-993-2787, or through the Center for the Arts website (cfa.gmu.edu).

A full schedule of performances for September and October 2023 is below.

Unless otherwise noted, performances will take place at the Center for the Arts located at 4373 Mason Pond Drive in Fairfax, VA.

The most up-to-date details for what to expect when attending performances at the Center for the Arts are available on the website.

All performances, programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

For the most up-to-date information, check cfa.gmu.edu.

