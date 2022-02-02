Synetic Theater Welcomes New Staff And Board Members And Begins The Search For A New Managing Director

Synetic Theater, a center for American Physical Theater, has announced the addition of two pivotal advisors Amy Wratchford (Management Advisor) and Dr. Lisa Greenhill (DEI Advisor) plus five new members to the Board of Directors.

The new board members represent a wide range of community members, from DCPS Principal of the Year to a faculty in performing arts. In addition, Synetic has welcomed 12 non-Board members to serve on Board-level committees and created two ex-officio slots for members of our Acting Company. These important developments fortify Synetic's inclusivity efforts and reinforces their responsiveness and accountability to their community.

At the end of 2021, Synetic bid farewell to their Managing Director Jason Najjoum, whose three-year tenure led the company to financial stability, smoother operations, and improved artist and audience experience. He did much of this during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he drew in nearly $1 million in relief funding and dramatically overhauled Synetic's balance sheet. Synetic Theater not only survived during this period, but also fostered a great deal of innovation and community partnership, such as virtual matinees with curriculum-aligned education packets, at-home art kits to 10,000 Title I students, the Synetic Streaming platform, and an arts worker relief program. Under Jason's stewardship, Synetic has also committed itself to both principles and practice around Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity and deeper community connection and accountability. While Najjoum will be greatly missed, an executive search committee has been formed to find his replacement, more information will be made available at synetictheater.org.

"Given that Synetic Theater is now on more solid footing-as evidenced by our successful reopening, promising year-end FY21 numbers, and a full, strong team in place-it was a perfect time for me to look for the next organization for which to accomplish transformational goals," says Jason. "I am so proud of our work together and can't wait to watch Synetic take its organizational strengths and singular artistic vision to the next level and beyond!"

In the interm Wratchford, the President of The Wratchford Group, an arts management consulting company with the mission to engage their varied expertise and skills to help nonprofit arts organizations, will serve as a Management Advisor. In this capacity, she will be providing strategic guidance to Synetic leadership on matters related to management during the transition period until a Managing Director is hired, ensuring continuation of operations and strategic planning.

Greenhill who will be facilitating and leading discussions and trainings about diversity, inclusion, equity and accountability is the Senior Director for Institutional Research and Diversity at the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC). She holds a Masters in Public Administration with a concentration in public policy from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA and a Doctorate in Education from Benedictine University in Lisle, IL.

Meet the new Board members:

Teresa Ball is a Foreign Service Officer who worked as cultural attaché to US Embassies in Uruguay and Chile. She was formerly a school teacher in Gwinnett County, GA.

Kelly Carnes is the owner of her own marketing/P.R. firm Carnes & Co. . She is the former Director of Public Relations at the Kennedy Center and previously the Director of Communications and Marketing at the Smithsonian's Hirschorn Museum and National Sculpture Garden.

Alec Guroff is the owner of The Guroff Group, which specializes in accounting for non-profit organizations. He formerly led the Foundation for International Arts & Education benefitting cultural programs in former USSR states.

Ricky Ramon is a Lecturer of Theater Arts at Howard University with a focus on kinesthetic storytelling. A College of Arts & Sciences Distinguished Teaching Award Winner, Ricky is a member of Actors' Equity Association and a practicing stage manager and director.

Dr. Sundai Riggins is the Executive Director of Inspire Charter Schools. She was recently named DCPS Principal of the Year in 2021 after a decade as a high school principal

"Please join me in extending a warm welcome to our new board members, as well as extend a heartfelt thanks to board members past and present for their contributions and dedication to Synetic." says Allison Foster, board chair. "We are fortunate to have a diverse, experienced and committee board which will lead Synetic in developing inspirational art for many years to come."

Tickets and more information on the upcoming season are available at 703.824.8060 x117 or www.synetictheater.org.