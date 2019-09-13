Swift Creek Mill Introduces Wine Dinners

Swift Creek Mill is pleased to introduce new Wine Dinners beginning this fall, each featuring locally-sourced ingredients and thoughtful wine and food pairings.

The first dinner, "Bounty of the Commonwealth," takes place Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and features a four-course wine and food coupling incorporating seasonal products from local farmers and producers like Rappahannock River Seafood, Jarratt's Produce, and Byrd's Mill.

"We wanted to create an enhanced dining experience using thoughtful food and wine pairings that combine fresh, seasonal flavors with wines selected for their complementary characteristics," said Swift Creek Mill Food and Beverage Manager Andrea Huntjens.

According to Huntjens, plans are also underway for an Oktoberfest wine dinner Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. showcasing local brews from Trapezium Brewery, wines from the Alsace region of Germany, and smoked sausage, courtesy of Pitmaster Eric from Saucy's BBQ.

Tickets for Wine Dinners at the Mill are $45.95 per person, all-inclusive. For menu details and reservations, visit swiftcreekmill.com.





