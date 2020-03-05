Roanoke Children's Theatre To Become Virginia Children's Theatre

Brett J. Roden, Producing Artistic Director for RCT: Professional Theatre for Schools & Families, officially announced today that the Company will rebrand and become VIRGINIA CHILDREN'S THEATRE. The rebrand reflects the Company's commitment to providing top-notch professional mainstage productions and high quality theatre, dance and music education for audiences across the Commonwealth. The rebrand and name change will go into effect in Fall 2020 with the upcoming 2020-2021 Season.

For more than a decade, Roanoke Children's Theatre has been the only professional theatre in the Commonwealth dedicated solely to young people, schools and their families. The Company offers full scale productions employing professional actors, designers and technicians alongside youth actors. With an impressive Education Academy, 19,000 youth participate in classes, residencies and outreach each year. Annually, two of the Company's productions tour throughout Virginia, offering audiences outside of Roanoke the opportunity to experience live, professional children's theatre.

Virginia Children's Theatre allows children to take center stage. The mission of VCT is to Inspire. Empower. Transform. VCT provides children from across the Commonwealth the opportunity to learn what can only be learned from the stage -- communication, imagination, creativity, empowerment, and teamwork. VCT's professional company of artists and educators focus on the craft of theatre and providing high-quality entertainment for the whole family. The educational programs give children a foundation of critical thinking and creative problem solving skills that can only be learned on the stage and not in a classroom.

"What an incredible opportunity for the Roanoke Valley to be the home of the Professional Children's Theatre of Virginia," says Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "I am thrilled to spearhead the newly established VCT. The possibilities are endless. This rebrand will allow our company to soar and continue to strive for more! Our roots will always be RCT, this is just the bigger and better version!" Roanoke Children's Theatre Founder and Resident Stage Director, Pat Wilhelms adds "I am looking forward to the exciting new season and the continuation of our great success with this rebrand!"

In addition to announcing the rebrand, Virginia Children's Theatre also announced their upcoming 2020-2021 Season of productions. VCT invites all audiences to UNLOCK YOUR IMAGINATION and journey with the company for what promises to be a season filled with wonder and surprises. The season begins with the classic tale of THE SECRET GARDEN. This musical adaptation is a timeless tale filled with love, hope and adventure. A fan favorite and family classic takes the stage during the holidays with THE WIZARD OF OZ. VCT promises this fantastical musical for the whole family is sure to be added to everyone's holiday calendar. Once again Virginia Children's Theatre will tackle tough issues that face teens with a production through the RCT4TEENS program. Aggression and violence in teen dating will take center stage in DON'T U LOVE ME? Providing youth actors an opportunity to learn, rehearse and produce a fully staged musical in one week during Spring Break, the RCT KIDS ON STAGE production for this season will be Disney's MARY POPPINS JR. In the spring Main Stage and touring slot, VCT brings to the stage a musical based on the popular children's book series JUNIE B. JONES: TOP-SECRET PERSONAL BEESWAX. This dazzling musical will surely inspire people of all ages to get up and dance! The season culminates with a new addition, VCT will add a summer concert. SONGS OF THE PAST: A VCT Concert will feature family favorite songs from audiences' favorite VCT musicals of year's past.

"I am thrilled to welcome audiences in for another season packed full of magical stories for all ages," says Brett J. Roden. "This season of shows will make audiences laugh, make them cry and surely fill everyone's heart with love and hope."

Tickets to the Company's 2020-2021 Season will be on sale May 1, 2020. For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795 or the Jefferson Center Box Office at 540.345.2550. Information is also available online at RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You