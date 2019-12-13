Roanoke Children's Theatre Begins Winter Academy in January 2020

Professional Theatre for Schools and Families invites all aspiring actors as well as students looking for fun to join the RCT Winter Academy. Winter Academy Classes will kick off in January 2020. All RCT Academy Classes are held at the Roanoke Children's Theatre Studio (located at the Scottish Rite Auditorium - 622 Campbell Ave SW). Academy Classes provide high quality theatre education for ages 3 through 12th grade.

RCT Academy Classes seek to show young people a world where imagination and creative expression thrive: the theatre! Academy Classes are perfect for serious, aspiring performers as well as for students who want to have fun. Students engage in the exploration of improvisation, musical theatre or scene study activities, depending on the class selection. Core theatre skills such as projection, diction, blocking, stage directions and objectives are also taught throughout the semester. RCT believes that theatre skills are skills for life!

"RCT is thrilled to offer another session of high quality theatre classes for students in the valley," says RCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. "As the Director of Education at RCT, it is a pleasure to develop these courses for students who are curious about theatre arts. Not only do we take care in providing each student the skills to succeed on a stage, but also provide essential life skills that students can equip themselves with in order to be successful. It is truly a reward to witness a student break out of their shell, hit that high note, or memorize and perform a challenging monologue!"

To register for Winter Academy Classes at RCT, students may go online to roanokechildrenstheatre.org. If parents or students have questions about which class is best for them, they may call the RCT office at 540.400.7795.

RCT WINTER ACADEMY 2020 CLASS SCHEDULE

Imagination Time

Age 3-Kindergarden

Saturdays 10:30-11:15AM

Explore music, movement and storytelling with your youngster, through your favorite childhood classics. Each class will cover one of the following children's literature classics: Winnie the Pooh, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin, Pinocchio, 101 Dalmatians, Tarzan, Pocahontas, Aristocats and Snow White.

Creative Drama

1st-2nd Grade

Tuesdays 4:00PM-5:00PM

Explore the childhood classic, Jack and the Beanstalk. Your budding actor will dance like a magic bean, sing from the roof of the castle and perform like a giant in the sky!

Elementary Ensemble

3rd-5th Grade

Thursdays 5:00PM-6:00PM

Prepare to perform a Cabaret featuring the songs of Alan Menken including (but not limited to) Beauty & the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin, Hercules, & The Little Mermaid!

Acting Intensive

6th-12th Grade

Sundays 3:30PM-5:00PM

Dig Deep into those foundational acting techniques through monologues and scenes!

Sunday MT Intensive

6th-12th Grade

Sundays 2:00-3:30PM

Prepare to perform a Cabaret featuring the songs of Alan Menken including (but not limited to) Beauty & the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin, Hercules, & The Little Mermaid!



Homeschool Theatre Troupe



Wednesdays 12:30PM-1:30PM

This class is especially designed to fit the schedules of our homeschool actors! Come to class to learn Beginning/Intermediate Theatre Skills!

Roanoke Children's Theatre: Professional Theatre for Schools and Families is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization that performs in the Jefferson Center. RCT is dedicated to providing high quality theatre education and entertainment to families, schools and children with year-round programming; crafting new and exciting partnerships and programs that engage our youth in a world of communication, imagination, creativity, empowerment and learning.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You