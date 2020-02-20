River City Community Players presents Making God Laugh by Sean Grennan, with performances February 28 - March 8, 2020 (Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pm, Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm, a talk-back discussion after the March 1 performance) at Chamberlayne Actors Theatre, 319 N. Wilkinson Road in Richmond.

Part of the Acts of Faith Theatre Festival, this play follows one typical American family over the course of thirty years' worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill's grown children - a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former football star - all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations. As Ruthie reads from Reader's Digest, "If you want to make God Laugh, tell him your plans."

All tickets are only $16.00 each. Order tickets on-line at rivercitycommunityplayers.com or by phone at 804-554-0595.





