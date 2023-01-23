Riley Green To Perform As Part Of ATLANTIC UNION BANK AFTER HOURS At The Servpro Pavilion, July 23

Riley Green will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until February 2nd while supplies last.



Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he'd craft in the years to come. His full length debut album DIFFERENT 'ROUND HERE was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and has produced GOLD-certified No. 1 hit "There Was This Girl" and GOLD-certified single "I Wish Grandpa's Never Died" - a song People praised "might take him to a whole new stratosphere," and one he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers.

Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as "Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate." Named ACM's New Artist of the Year, Green released his new EP IF IT WASN'T FOR TRUCKS this past September. Nominated for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards he was also voted as one of CRS' 2020 New Faces and was named MusicRow's Breakout Artist of the Year at their Country Breakout Awards. Green was also selected as a CMT "Listen Up Artist" and one of MusicRow's 2019 "Next Big Things." After 2019 on Brad Paisley's 2019 WORLD TOUR, his own GET THAT MAN A BEER TOUR and Jon Pardi's HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR he kicked off 2020 on Jason Aldean's WE BACK TOUR through the Spring.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Tickets are on sale now for Lady A on August 26th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for Riley Green on July 23rd at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 6:30 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.