Richmond Triangle Players Announces 2019-20 Season

Six plays, covering the depth and breadth of LGTBQ theater -- as well as a Halloween special event, and a robust season of cabaret events -- comprise Richmond Triangle Players' 2019-20 Season, as the company continues its second quarter-century as one of the area's most acclaimed cultural arts institutions.

"This season celebrates the past, the present and the future of LGBTQ theatre," said RTP executive director Philip Crosby. "We have plays that changed the way how our community has been represented onstage, looked at in a new fresh way, as well as just as many Virginia premieres that give us a look at ourselves onstage today. Plus, we are embarking on a New Works development program that we hope will help define what LGBTQ theatre will look like in the years to come."

RTP's 2019-20 season will begin on Wednesday, September 4, 2018. Subscriptions will go on sale to renewing subscribers June 1, and will be available to the general public on June 15; individual tickets go on sale four weeks prior to each opening night. Prices range from $150-180 for the season, with additional discounted performances available to subscribers as well.

Richmond Triangle Players influences and affects its communities' conversations about diversity and inclusion through the performance of LGBTQ-themed works. It is the oldest continuously-operatint theater company in the Mid-Atlantic region with that particular focus.

RTP will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of opening its theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue in historic Scott's addition in early 2020. The Robert B. Moss Theatre is a 4000-square foot performing arts facility accommodating flexible seating arrangements for up to 90 patrons. A graceful lobby, which includes a generous bar, catering capability and box office, adjoins the theater, which features both traditional and cabaret-style seating. The building has fully ADA-compliant access, parking and comfortable restrooms.

"This warm, and welcoming space has enabled us to open our doors to a much wider and diverse audience than ever before," he continued. "People of all ages and lifestyles look at RTP as one of their favorite places to gather with friends - old or new - and see a terrific production."

The theater's final production of its 2018-19 season, the acclaimed musical Grey Gardens, will begin performances on June 12. The musical, with book by Doug Wright, music by Scott Frankel, and lyrics by Michael Korie, is based on the iconic documentary about Jacquie O's most infamous relatives, and takes us on a journey deep into the wild and wonderful walls of Grey Gardens, the once-posh Long Island estate that has fallen into mysterious disrepair. With dialogue from the 1975 documentary and a score of original songs, this musical is unique, hilarious and heart-breaking. The Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2007, and has played continuously in regional theaters for the last decade.

The six 2019-20 subscription season productions will begin with low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 8:00 p.m., with opening on Friday evenings at 8 pm. Subsequent weeks' performances will be on Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m., with two Sunday matinees per show at 4:00 p.m. Prices for individual tickets will range from $10 - $40.

For more information, please visit RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org or call the Ticket Hotline at 804-346-8113.





