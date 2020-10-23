Reston Community Players Presents Month-Long Concert Series Of Thanks And Gratitude In November

The month of November is traditionally one of giving thanks, and this year, Reston Community Players (RCP) is showing its thanks to the community for its support with a special month-long concert series of gratitude. RCP Gives Thanks will share the talents of some of RCP's familiar performers while generating donations for both the organization as well as other local non-profit organizations in the Reston area with a series of virtual mini-concerts that also bring with them a message of gratitude and camaraderie.

The fundraising campaign will take place each night beginning November 1 at 8:00 p.m. via RCP's Facebook page. Each night, viewers will hear uplifting stories of gratitude as well as beautiful performances from some of RCP's most prolific and memorable performers of past and present.

"RCP Gives Thanks is our chance to show our gratitude and appreciation for the community that has sustained us for the past 54 years," said Jolene Vettese, RCP's President. "November is often a time to reflect on what we have in our lives that we are thankful for, and we'd like to share with our community what it is that we are thankful for."

Through the entire month, donations will be accepted to help defray the fixed operating expenses that RCP is currently not able to cover due to COVID-19 related production cancellations. RCP will also be expressing thanks and goodwill to the community by sharing the proceeds with three local non-profit organizations in the Reston area. Non-profit partners include: the Shepherd's Center serving Oakton-Vienna-Reston-Herndon, LINK, Inc, and Cornerstones. Each non-profit partner will be featured for 10 days of performances and half of all donations received during those days will be shared with that non-profit partner.

For more information and a schedule of performances, visit RCP's website at http://www.restonplayers.org/rcpgivesthanks.

