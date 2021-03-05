Reston Community Players Presents A WALK IN THE WOODS

After being dark since last March due to COVID-19, Reston Community Players comes back to life with A Walk in the Woods, a cold war era drama by Lee Blessing that examines the relationship between a Russian and an American arms negotiator as they converse informally in a series of meetings in a park on the outskirts of Geneva. This production is being pre-recorded and presented virtually through on-demand streaming from March 19-25.

"Although A Walk in the Woods is set 40 years in the past, it is far from a period drama piece," said Jolene Vettese, President of Reston Community Players. "It is very relevant to the times we are living in today as we are all struggling through stressful times and wondering if it is possible to find common ground with those with whom we disagree."

Due to the ongoing pandemic, A Walk in the Woods is being pre-recorded at the CenterStage at Reston Community Center and will be presented virtually through on demand streaming. Tickets may be purchased for any of the production dates and must be viewed during those dates at the ticket buyers' convenience.

A Walk in the Woods follows two nuclear arms negotiators, Andrey Botvinnik, a Russian who has been dutifully serving at his post for a number of years and John Honeyman, an American, new to his post and to the negotiation process with the Russians. Through several months as their negotiations drag on, the two men break free from the bargaining table to meet informally in a pleasant woods on the outskirts of Geneva. As the seasons change, the pair continue their informal meetings, through which they develop a deepening understanding of each other as well as express the profound frustrations they increasingly feel.

The two-person cast of A Walk in the Woods consists of Brendan Murray as Andrey Botvinnik and Greg Lang as John Honeyman.

A Walk in the Woods is directed by Adam Konowe. The production team includes Richard Durkin (Producer), Mary Ann Hall (Stage Manager), Karen Schlumpf (Assistant Director), Maggie Modig (Set Designer, Set Painter), Tom Geuting (Master Carpenter), Sandy Dotson (Set Dressing), Ian Claar (Lighting Designer), Kathy Dunlap (Costume Designer), William Chrapcynski (Sound Designer) and Tel Monks (Dialect Coach).

A Walk in the Woods will be available for on demand streaming March 19-25, 2021. The production is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc and on demand streaming is presented through ShowTix4U.com. For tickets, go online to www.restonplayers.org/currentshow.