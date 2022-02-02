Reston Community Players Presents A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE

The Reston Community Players return to the stage for their first in-person performances in almost two years with the comedic ensemble play, A Delightful Quarantine. The show revolves around the residents of a small community (and a few unlucky visitors) who find themselves suddenly and unexpectedly quarantined in place for three days as the result of an extraterrestrial visit. A Delightful Quarantine runs February 25 - March 12, 2022 at CenterStage at Reston Community Center.

"A Delightful Quarantine is unique and witty and has something for everyone to relate to in it," says Liz Mykietyn, director of the production. "The title caught my eye in a theater catalogue I was perusing over a decade ago and after buying the script, I knew I had to do it. Little did I know at that time that we'd all face our own quarantine."

Written by Mark Dunn, A Delightful Quarantine follows seven households' attempts to cope with their unexpected situations as well as with each other. In one household, we find a man with a secret that upends his marriage, in another, a foiled house burglary and in yet another, a woman who introduces her blind date to her 14 invisible cats.

At times uproarious and at times touching, audiences will be sure to appreciate the emotions and connections of these stories. "Many people will see the word 'quarantine' and think it is pandemic related due to these times we live in today although this show has nothing to do with COVID," says Mykietyn. "The households within our story are just like real people. You have mothers, fathers, kids, friends, neighbors and even a stranger or two coming together under unusual circumstances while staying under the same roof. I believe each audience member will find something that relates to the time spent in their own quarantine."

The ensemble cast of A Delightful Quarantine consists of 19 actors and two swings, including Beth Atkins, Alexa Yarboro Pettengill, America Michelle, Nida Syed, Shelby Kaplan, Michael Wong, Rebecca Asch, Josh Keiter, Charlene Sloan, Kevin Dykstra, Allie Blanchet, Birdie Thomas, Jane Keifer, Cara Ethington, Eileen Marshall, Danny Seal, Kim Thornley, Liz Weber, Anthony Pohl, Ryan Heise, and Kate Keifer.

In addition to Mykietyn, the production team includes Richard Durkin (Producer), Ryan Heise (Stage Manager), Charlotte McIntosh (Assistant Stage Manager), Anna Mintz (Set Designer), Alexa Yarboro Pettengill (Set Dresser and Properties Designer), Ken and Patti Crowley (Lighting Designers), Liz Shaher (Sound Designer), and Kathy Dunlap (Costume Designer). Dan Widerski and Sara Birkhead serve as co-Technical Directors.

A Delightful Quarantine will perform at Reston Community Center's CenterStage, 2310 Colts Neck Road in Reston, Va. February 25-26, March 4-6, and March 11-12. Curtain time is 8pm except for March 6 which is 2pm matinee. For tickets, contact the box office at (703) 476-4500 x3 or online at www.restonplayers.org/tickets-show3. CenterStage is accessible and offers listening devices for the hearing impaired.