Reston Community Players Opens 53rd Season With A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Class warfare, a love triangle, a murderous plot and plenty of laughs. That's what Reston Community Players will bring to the stage this fall as it opens its 53rd season with the musical comedy A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. The Tony-Award winning production that combines murder with nonstop laughter runs October 18-November 9 at the Reston Community Center.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder retains a classic aesthetic but with humor that is modern and relevant," says Rich Farella, director of the production. "This hilarious show exists at the confluence of modern musical theater and old-world melodrama. The show spoofs just about every stereotypical character of Victorian British high society, but in doing so, spoofs our current society. Beyond the modern relevance, the combination of an excellent book and outrageous characters creates a show brimming with silliness and wit."

Set in London in 1907, Gentleman's Guide focuses on the low-born Monty Navarro, who suddenly learns that he's ninth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family and sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind. The 2014 Tony winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is a knock-'em-dead uproarious romp filled with unforgettable music and madcap characters that is certain to have audiences dying with laughter.

Leading the cast of Gentleman's Guide are Aaron Paige in the lead role of Monty Navarro and Patrick Graham, who singlehandedly portrays all eight members of the D'Ysquith Family. Joining them are AnnaBelle Lowe (Sibella), Holly Kelly (Phoebe) and Sara C. Watson (Miss Shingle). Ensemble members include Julia A. Braxton, Maura Lacy, Jolene Vettese, Brandon Steele, Joey Olson, Jake Lefler and James P. Maxted.

In addition to Farella, the Gentleman's Guide production team includes Janet Bordeaux (Producer), Colleen Stock (Stage Manager), Blakeman Brophy (Musical Director), Paige Wakefield (Choreographer), Dan Remmers (Set Designer), Tom O'Reilly (Master Carpenter), Cathy Reider (Scenic Paint Designer), Phil Natalini (Sound Designer), Ryan Desmond (Lighting Designer), Lori Crockett (Costume Designer), Mary Jo Ford (Properties Designer), Sandy Dotson (Set Decoration Designer), Sheila Hyman (Hair/Makeup Designer), and Dan Widerski and Sara Birkhead (Technical Directors). Jessica Carrington, Kevin Carrington and Mitchell MacDonald serve as assistant stage managers.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder will perform at Reston Community Center's CenterStage, 2310 Colts Neck Road in Reston, Va. October 18-19, October 25-27, November 1-3, and November 8-9. Curtain time is 8pm except for October 27 and November 3, which are matinees with a 2pm curtain. For tickets, contact the box office at (703) 476-4500 x3 or online at www.restonplayers.org. CenterStage is accessible and offers listening devices for the hearing impaired.

Reston Community Players (RCP) is a 501 c3 non-profit organization that has been producing quality theatrical productions since 1966. The Reston Community Players has brought to the public a variety of theatrical experiences over the years and is committed to theatrical excellence and professionalism through the promotion of diverse, creative experiences for the education and cultural enrichment of the community. Partially funded by grants from Fairfax County in cooperation with ArtsFairfax, RCP welcomes all and offers something for everyone. Visit RCP online at www.restonplayers.org.





