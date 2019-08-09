Registration for Barter Youth Academy Fall Classes Now Open

Barter Youth Academy has opened registration for Fall classes! Classes begin in September and are held in Bristol TN, Bristol VA, Abingdon, VA, Kingsport, TN, and Johnson City, TN. Registration is open now until September 13.



Barter Youth Academy is an innovative theatre education program that teaches students teamwork and creativity in a fun, fast-paced rehearsal environment! This Fall, Barter Youth Academy students will bring literary classics to the stage with our "Page to Stage" Season! The season includes: Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes for ages 5-7, The Velveteen Rabbit for Elementary School age groups and The Prince and the Pauper for Middle and High School age groups.



Students will learn acting techniques and performance skills while working together on a minimally-produced play for their final demonstration. Whether your student loves dance, comedy, drama, music, or anything in between, BYA's team of theatre professionals will create an exceptional educational experience tailored to their growth and learning. For more information, contact Nikki Skillman at byaeducation@bartertheatre.com.



To learn more about Barter Youth Academy follow us on Facebook or go to our website www.bartertheatre.com/education/bya





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You