REFRACTION OF LIGHT Premieres This May At The Zeiders American Dream Theater

Set in our very own backyard of Hampton Roads, "Refraction of Light", premiering this May at the Zeiders American Dream Theater, tells the story of 1940s Norfolk, VA.

Written by Jean Klein, the story focuses on two young African Americans in the historical neighborhood of Berkley, Norfolk as they face segregation in the mid-20th century.

Sharon Cook, creator of the popular cabaret "Black Girl Magic", which recently performed on the mainstage at the Z Fringe Festival to a packed mainstage, will direct the new play.

"This play pushes the button and causes us to think about our own prejudices in the face of seeing ourselves as open-minded and all-inclusive, allowing viewers to reflect and look back on their decisions and how they could be better in the future." said Cook.

The entire story takes place in the sitting room of a beautiful house in Berkley, Virginia from 1938 to 1946. A stained glass window embodies the love, friendship and turmoil when two young African Americans, an immigrant Holocaust survivor, and an older white woman navigate the changes set in motion by World War II. Their desire to change their destinies drives the plot.

"Of course, I hope audiences walk away with having been entertained, but most importantly, I hope they walk away with the understanding of how we are all flawed as individuals, deflecting light at some point in order to either change directions or resist change altogether," Cook said.

YWCA South Hampton Roads has partnered with The Z to bring the performance to light.

"YWCA South Hampton Roads is proud to partner with The Z on a play that will be so powerful and moving for the Hampton Roads region," Zakkiyya Cunningham, YWCA's Director of Mission Impact said. "Our mission to eliminate racism and empower women involves having honest & brave conversations that plays like Refraction of Light encourage."

YWCA will offer an "Intro to Race & Justice" Workshop between Saturday's matinee and evening performance, as well as moderate talk backs with the cast, creative team and academics after performances.

Rising Tides, Rising Tensions, a traveling community art exhibit highlighting the history of Hampton Roads by Renée Calway will be displayed in the Main Stage Lobby throughout this production.

Want to go? "Refraction of Light" premieres May 5-7 in The Z's Main Stage Theater. Only 4 performances: Friday, May 5 & Saturday May 6 at 7:30pm, AND Saturday, May 6 & Sunday, May 7 at 3:00pm. Registration is required, and tickets are offered at a "Pay What You Can" rate. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will follow performances.

The Curtain Up! New Plays Series is sponsored in part by David R. Goode Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, and the Shubert Foundation.