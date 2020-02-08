RCP Presents THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Reston Community Players continues its 53rd season with The Diary of Anne Frank, an impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic. Based on a true story, Anne Frank tells the story of the two-year ordeal through the writings of the title character, whose optimism in the midst of a dark existence has served as a guide for generations. The Diary of Anne Frank runs February 28-March 14 at the Reston Community Center.

"The Diary of Anne Frank holds themes of family, fear, and love - all seen through the eyes of a young girl," said Jolene Vettese, President of Reston Community Players. "They are themes that resonate particularly in today's world and ones we believe are very important for today's audiences."



Based on "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl," The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the most famous and haunting stories to emerge from the 20th century. Inside a secret attic annex in Amsterdam, 13-year-old Anne and seven other Jews hide as the Nazis deport the Jews of Holland to their deaths. For more than two years, all that will stand between them and the concentration camps is their trust in one another and the bravery of those harboring them. This powerful new adaptation captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence while Anne's transcendent spirit is revealed as she voices her belief, "in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart."

Leading the cast of The Diary of Anne Frank are Sophia Manicone in the title role and Michael Kharfen as her father, Otto Frank. They are joined by Laura Russell (Edith Frank), Madison Chase (Margot), Michael Sherman (Mr. Van Daan), Lorraine Magee (Mrs. Van Daan), Logan Matthew Baker (Peter), Steven Palkovitz (Mr. Dussel), Earle Greene (Mr. Kraler), Jessi Shull (Miep), Francis Kosciesza (Dutch Nazi), Kevin Carrington (Dutch Collaborator) and Ian Brown (Gestapo).

Anne Frank is directed by notable regional director Gloria DuGan. The production team includes Diane P. Mullins (Producer), Jessica Carrington (Stage Manager), Kevin Carrington (Assistant Stage Manager), Maggie Modig (Set Designer, Lead Set Painter), Tom Geutig (Master Carpenter, Sandy Dotson (Set Decoration), Franklin Coleman (Lighting Designer), Sara Birkhead (Lead Electrician) and Stan Harris (Sound Designer).

The Diary of Anne Frank will perform at Reston Community Center's CenterStage, 2310 Colts Neck Road in Reston, Va. February 28-29, March 6-8, and March 13-14, 2020. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. except for a 2:00 p.m. matinee on March 8. The production is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. For tickets, contact the box office at (703) 476-4500 x3 or online at www.restonplayers.org. CenterStage is accessible and offers listening devices for the hearing impaired.

Reston Community Players (RCP) is a 501 c3 non-profit organization that has been producing quality theatrical productions since 1966. The Reston Community Players has brought to the public a variety of theatrical experiences over the years and is committed to theatrical excellence and professionalism through the promotion of diverse, creative experiences for the education and cultural enrichment of the community. Partially funded by grants from Fairfax County in cooperation with ArtsFairfax, RCP welcomes all and offers something for everyone. Visit RCP online at www.restonplayers.org.





