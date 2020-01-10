Quill Theatre Presents ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

Quill Theatre has announced that tickets are now on sale for the first mainstage show in the 2019-2020 Season, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Quill's Artistic Director, James Ricks.

Written in 1966, this absurdist, existential tragi-comedy follows the exploits of two secondary characters from William Shakespeare's Hamlet, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. The two protagonists spend their time having philosophical debates about free will and predetermined destiny while the events of Hamlet unfold around them.

The original production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead was nominated for eight Tony Awards and won four, including for Best Play. It also won Best Play from the New York Drama Critics Circle and Outstanding Production from the Outer Critics Circle. Clive Barnes of The New York Times called the play, "very funny, very brilliant, very chilling." The playwright, Tom Stoppard, also wrote the critically acclaimed Shakespeare In Love.

Quill's production is directed by their Artistic Director James Ricks and stars Tyler Stevens as Rosencrantz, Adam Turck as Guildenstern, and Joe Pabst as the Player King. The show will open on January 24th at the Dominion Energy Center in downtown Richmond, with one preview performance on January 23rd. Tickets range from $20 - $35 and can be purchased at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at QuillTheatre.org, or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

Full Cast

ROSENCRANTZ - Tyler Stevens

GUILDENSTERN - Adam Turck

PLAYER KING - Joe Pabst

HAMLET - Joel White

OPHELIA - Mia Richards

CLAUDIUS - Travis Williams

GERTRUDE - Donna Marie Miller

POLONIUS - Bill Blair

TRAGEDIANS - Cedar Curran, Joel Kimling, Josh Mullins





