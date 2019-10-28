Program Announced For 21st Annual YES! Dance Festival

K Dance has announced the program for its 21st annual YES! Dance Festival at Firehouse Theatre that will be in performance for a very limited run on Friday, December 20 at 8pm and Saturday, December 21 at 3pm and 8pm.



The diverse program features slowdanger (Anna Thompson and Taylor Knight) from Pittsburgh, PA; Li Chiao-Ping Dance from Madison, Wisconsin; Catherine Messina from Atlanta, GA; MamLuft&Co. Dance from Cincinnati, OH; and K Dance, Richmond, VA who will premiere a new dance piece directed by Jacqueline Jones, featuring Andrew Etheredge, Kaye Weinstein Gary, and Jessica Rawls inspired by a short play LEAF ON THE WIND by Cynthia Uhrich and Jen Tuder.



For more than two decades K Dance has introduced over 150 choreographers and performers to Richmond audiences. These artists have traveled to Richmond from across the U.S. and abroad to share their contemporary choreography and exquisite dancing. For the past ten years K Dance has hosted many performers from Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" list, as well as Fulbright Fellows, MacArthur Fellows, recipients of Princess Grace awards in dance, and choreographers and companies that perform at the Kennedy Center.



K Dance is the resident dance company at Firehouse Theatre. K Dance's residency at Firehouse is made possible by a generous grant from CultureWorks. K Dance is also supported by The Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation.



Tickets are $25 for general public and $15 for students. For information and tickets please call 804.355.2001 or go to firehousetheatre.org.





