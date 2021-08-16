Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE ZOMBIE LIFE at Firehouse Theatre

THE ZOMBIE LIFE is performed as a self-help seminar for humans seeking conversion, conducted by a therapist who offers a unique remedy for life's hardships.

Aug. 16, 2021  

Firehouse Theatre has shared production photos from its upcoming world premiere of Chris Gavaler's THE ZOMBIE LIFE.

THE ZOMBIE LIFE is performed as a self-help seminar for humans seeking conversion, conducted by a therapist who offers a unique remedy for life's hardships. The therapist's assistants have completed the conversion process and provide testimonials on its efficacy. As the seminar unfolds the assistants begin to verge off script, which is not unexpected when working with zombies.

The seven principles of THE ZOMBIE LIFE conversion program are --
1. Zombies have no responsibilities.
2. Zombies feel no guilt, shame, or emotional pain of any kind.
3. Zombies don't plan for the future.
4. Zombies are never judgmental, petty, jealous, or hypocritical.
5. Zombies are free of racism, sexism, and all other forms of prejudice and bigotry.
6. Zombies form no governments, run no businesses, consume no natural resources, and cause no harm to their environments.
7. Zombies are never uncertain. They never second guess. They have no regrets.

Learn more at www.firehousetheatre.org / 804.355.2001

Photo Credit: Bill Sigafoos

PJ Freebourh, Jacqueline Jones, Shalandis Wheeler Smith, Keaton Hillman, Marjie Southerland

PJ Freebourh, Jacqueline Jones, Shalandis Wheeler Smith, Keaton Hillman, Marjie Southerland

Jacqueline Jones, Marjie Southerland

PJ Freebourh, Jacqueline Jones

PJ Freebourh, Jacqueline Jones, Shalandis Wheeler Smith, Keaton Hillman, Marjie Southerland

Shalandis Wheeler Smith

PJ Freebourh, Jacqueline Jones, Shalandis Wheeler Smith, Keaton Hillman, Marjie Southerland

PJ Freebourh, Jacqueline Jones, Shalandis Wheeler Smith, Keaton Hillman, Marjie Southerland

Jacqueline Jones, Keaton Hillman

PJ Freebourh, Jacqueline Jones, Shalandis Wheeler Smith, Keaton Hillman, Marjie Southerland


